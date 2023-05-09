Teacher Appreciation Week: Kona Ice asks for your nominations; how are you celebrating your teachers?















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Who knew?

Teachers love Kona Ice, too.

And this week Kona Ice is hosting a Teacher Appreciation Week campaign, giving 10 teachers the chance to win a $500 gift card.

Individuals within the United States can submit teachers that have made an impact on both their lives and education.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs through Friday, May 12, and well-deserving teachers can garner votes on-line at https://www.kona-ice.com/teacher-appreciation/.

Since its inception in 2007, Kona Ice has given back more than $135 million to the community it serves. To celebrate the efforts and impact of teachers, Kona is giving back even more during Teacher Appreciation Week as a way to say “thank-you” for their commitment to their students and education.

National Teacher Day was initially celebrated on March 7, but in 1984 was moved to May. At that time the National Parent Teacher Association began calling the entire first week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week.

The official history of Teacher Appreciation Week dates back to 1953 when First Lady Elanor Roosevelt persuaded Congress that there needed to be a specific day to recognize teachers.

Prior to her involvement, it’s believed that some states did practice some kind of annual teacher celebration. However, that part of the history is unclear and unsubstantiated. It’s believed, according to documents, that a teacher from either Wisconsin or Arkansas wrote letters to the First Lady to get help establishing a day of recognition.

The Arkansas theory states that Mattye Whytte Wooldridge communicated with education leaders to form as day to honor teachers. She then began writing letters to Eleanor Roosevelt. Roosevelt decided the cause was worthy of her attention and took it to Congress.

Even with Elanor Roosevelt taking the case to Congress and getting their help and support, it would take another 27 years to become an official national day. It was in 1980 when the National Education Association (NEA) joined with the Kansas and Indiana State Boards of Education and began to lobby Congress to have the day nationally recognized.

There are still a few cases of oddities, according to reports, though Massachusetts celebrates Teacher’s Day on the first Sunday of June.

They probably do it without Kona Ice, as well.

Founded in 2007 by Tony Lamb, Kona Ice launched its first Kona Entertainment Vehicle (KEV) in Florence.

We’re still trying to located the very first teacher who consumed Kona Ice.