St. Elizabeth Hospitals in Florence, Ft. Thomas get second ‘Magnet’ designation for nursing excellence















St. Elizabeth Florence and Ft. Thomas hospitals achieved their second Magnet designation which is a reflection of their nursing professionalism, teamwork and superiority in patient care.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program® distinguishes organizations that meet the rigorous standards for nursing excellence, including demonstrated excellence in nursing philosophy and practice, adherence to national standards for improving patient care, leadership, and sensitivity to cultural and ethnic diversity. The two hospitals first achieved Magnet designation in 2018. Less than 10% of hospitals nationwide achieve Magnet status.

St. Elizabeth Edgewood, Covington and Grant were the first hospitals in Greater Cincinnati to achieve Magnet designation in 2006 and achieved their fourth consecutive Magnet designation in September 2020.

Of the more than 6,000 American Hospital Association registered hospitals, less than 600 are Magnet designated.

“This achievement is a source of pride not only for our tremendous nursing teams at Florence and Ft. Thomas, but for all 11,000 people we have working in various roles throughout our healthcare system,” said Garren Colvin, President and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

“Magnet status signifies excellence in nursing and patient care. It is a nod to the seamless patient experience we provide and our commitment to delivering the highest quality care. This honor is further proof of the dedication we show as we lead the communities we serve to be among the healthiest in the nation.”

This recognition provides specific benefits to not only the healthcare organization, but also the people they serve:

• Higher nurse job satisfaction,

• Lower failure to rescue rates,

• Lower mortality rates,

• Higher nurse-perceived quality of care, and

• Higher patient rating of hospital experience.

“Magnet designation means we exceed national benchmarks in the areas of Quality, Patient Satisfaction and Nurse Satisfaction, demonstrate nurse engagement in decision-making and organizational support for nursing professional development,” said Vera Hall, Senior Vice President, Chief Nursing Executive and Chief Patient Care Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We are incredibly humbled and honored to be recognized by the ANCC as one of the top nursing organizations in the nation.”

Magnet is the gold standard for nursing excellence and is the most prestige designation an organization can receive for nursing. ANCC evaluates applicants, assessing the organizations nursing excellence. The quality of nursing leadership and coordination, collaboration across specialties and processes for measuring and improving patient care are reviewed. To earn Magnet designation, healthcare organizations are evaluated against a meticulous process, requiring participation at all levels throughout the organization.