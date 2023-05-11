St. Elizabeth Healthcare provided scholarships to 30 first physician graduates of UK-NKU medical school















Staff report

St. Elizabeth Healthcare has reason to celebrate the graduation of the first class to attend the University of Kentucky College of Medicine – Northern Kentucky Campus. St.E. provided scholarships for the inaugural class.

The school, created in partnership with Northern Kentucky University and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, was established in 2019 to provide medical education and training to students in the region — aiming to address the shortage of physicians and to improve the health of all Kentuckians.

The partnership with St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Northern Kentucky University (NKU) allowed the UK College of Medicine to develop a training site that would utilize the strengths of each institution. The vision was to offer medical students exceptional education through UK’s integrated curriculum, St. Elizabeth’s outstanding network of physicians, and NKU’s cutting-edge facilities and resources. And through this partnership, the college put a special focus on recruiting future physicians from Northern Kentucky and the surrounding regions.

The Northern Kentucky Campus currently encompasses approximately 20,000 square feet of the NKU Albright Health Center with two large classrooms, two conference rooms, five standardized patient rooms, a physical exam lab, and six group study rooms. Medical students can use NKU’s state-of-the-art simulation center, located just a short walk away. Meanwhile, they work closely with St. Elizabeth Healthcare physicians and gain clinical experience across the community hospital system, primarily at the Edgewood facility and the Dearborn, Florence, Ft. Thomas, and Grant facilities.

“The inaugural class has paved the way for the students who will follow in their footsteps,” said Dr. Holly Danneman, associate dean of the UK College of Medicine-NKY and family practice physician with St. Elizabeth Physicians.

“We couldn’t have done it without our clinical partner, St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Their dedication and support has allowed us to foster, sustain, and implement the curriculum and training necessary to educate capable and compassionate physicians.”

In addition to offering clinical training, St. Elizabeth provided more than $2.5 million in scholarships for the inaugural class. The hope is that these students will return after residency to continue supporting the Northern Kentucky community.

“The cost of medical education is significant,” said Dr. Danneman. “St. Elizabeth generously donated scholarship dollars allowing many of the students in our inaugural class to graduate with minimal debt.”

Sonia Bhati, a Cincinnati native who recently matched into the neurology program at the University of Cincinnati for her residency, is part of the first graduating class. She encourages other aspiring physicians to consider joining the program.

“The way St. Elizabeth quickly adapted and incorporated us into their clinics and rounds was really seamless,” said Bhati. “They welcomed us and taught us all of the skills we needed to be successful, and it was an awesome experience. I’m very grateful for this opportunity.”

Thirty students from the Northern Kentucky campus will graduate during a ceremony at the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington on May 13.

St. Elizabeth has been instrumental in helping those graduates on their way to productive careers in medicine.