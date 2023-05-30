St. Elizabeth Healthcare among those receiving Quality Awards from Kentucky Hospital Association















The Kentucky Hospital Association recently gave Kentucky hospitals its annual Quality Awards, honoring them for their leadership, innovation in quality, safety and commitment to patient care. The recipients were:





• Bluegrass Community Hospital in Versailles and Deaconess Union County Hospital in Morganfield – critical access hospitals

• Rockcastle Regional Hospital in Mount Vernon – hospitals with fewer than 100 beds

• Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville and St. Claire Regional Medical Center in Morehead – hospitals with 100 to -250 beds

• St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington, and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital – hospitals with more than 250 beds

• The Brook Hospital-KMI, Louisville – psychiatric hospitals

• Continuing Care Hospital, Lexington – physical rehabilitation or long-term acute care hospital

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare of Northern Kentucky – system project

• U of L Health, Louisville – KHA Quality-Centered Health System Award, a new one for the association.

“These hospitals and systems demonstrated not only a dedication to patient safety, but their persistence in going above and beyond what is expected for providing quality care,” a KHA news release said.

Kentucky Health News