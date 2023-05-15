Spring playoffs underway with Beechwood, CovCath in district baseball final for 10th consecutive time















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

It will be Beechwood vs. Covington Catholic in the 35th District baseball final for the 10th consecutive time at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Meinken Field in Covington.

Both teams have already clinched berths in next week’s 9th Region tournament, but that doesn’t tone down the long-standing rivalry between the two high schools located less than three miles apart.

CovCath has won five of the last nine 35th District title games against Beechwood, including a 7-5 victory last year. In a regular season game two weeks ago, Beechwood came away with a 7-6 win on its home field.

In the district semifinals on Saturday, Beechwood buried Holmes, 16-1, in three innings and CovCath got past Holy Cross, 4-3, to avoid a major upset. A loss would’ve broken the Colonels’ string of 9th Region tournament appearances that began in 2005.

The finals are set in three other district baseball tournaments. The games on Monday are Ryle vs. Conner in the 33rd District and Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic in the 36th District. On Tuesday, it will be Walton-Verona vs. Simon Kenton for the 32nd District title.

Fast-pitch softball teams will compete in six district tournaments that all begin on Monday. If Lloyd wins its game against Villa Madonna scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Juggernauts will play in the 34th District final and the 9th Region tournament for the first time in the history of the program.

The 9th Region girls tennis tournament starts Monday morning at Boone Woods Park while the first two rounds of the boys region tournament at CovCath were completed on Saturday.

The boys quarterfinals are set for Monday with the semifinals on Tuesday and the championship matches on Wednesday. The two-time defending champs in boys and girls singles are CovCath junior Brady Hussey and Covington Latin senior Sara Watanabe.

The only local lacrosse team remaining in the state playoffs is the Walton-Verona boys. The Bearcats have a home match against Lexington Henry Clay at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the North Region semifinals of the Commonwealth Lacrosse League.

Local players named to the North All-Region Team by coaches include Carson Crizovic, Logan Ryan, Patrick Slagle and Will Fulk of Walton-Verona, Jack Harris of Covington Catholic and Noah Koenig of Dixie Heights.

Baseball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA

Tuesday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 5:30 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT BOONE COUNTY

Monday

Championship: Ryle vs. Conner, 5 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD

Monday

St. Henry vs. Villa Madonna, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT MEINKEN FIELD

Tuesday

Championship: Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, 5 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT HIGHLANDS

Monday

Championship: Highlands vs. Newport Central Catholic, 5 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Monday

Scott vs. Campbell County, 5 p.m.

Brossart vs. Calvary Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

Softball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Monday

Grant County vs. Walton-Verona, 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton vs. Williamstown, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE

Monday

Ryle vs. Conner, 4:30 p.m.

Cooper vs. Boone County, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Monday

Ludlow vs. St. Henry, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow-St. Henry winner, 5:30 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Lloyd, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BOWMAN FIELD

Monday

Notre Dame vs. Holmes, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT VETS

Monday

Newport vs. Bellevue, 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Newport Central Catholic vs. Dayton, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Newport-Bellevue winner, 5 p.m.

Friday

Championship game, 5 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Monday

Campbell County vs. Calvary Christian, 5 p.m.

Scott vs. Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Championship game, 7:30 p.m.