Southgate Independent Schools, Campbell County Sheriff reach agreement on school resource officer















At a time when school safety has never been more important, a Campbell County deputy sheriff will be on the Southgate Independent Schools’ campus every day while students are in class beginning in August.

Southgate Independent School District Superintendent Greg Duty and Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will result in the placement of a full-time School Resource Officer (SRO) at the school. Under the agreement, the officer is being funded by the school district and will be on site during the 2023-24 school year.

“The Southgate Independent School District is thrilled to enter into a partnership with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to bring a full-time school resource officer to our school building for the 2023-2024 school year,” Duty said. “The safety and well-being of our students and staff continue to be a top priority in our school district.”

“By entering into this partnership with Sheriff Mike Jansen and his team, we are able to provide additional safety measures to ensure our children are protected while learning and growing,” he said.

“An SRO is incredibly important for school safety,” said Sheriff Jansen. “I applaud Superintendent Duty and the Southgate Independent School District for taking this proactive measure to ensuring the safety of students, teachers, staff and visitors to Southgate Schools.”

Under Kentucky law, an SRO is defined as a “sworn law enforcement officer who has specialized training to work with youth and a school site … and shall be employed through a contract between a local law enforcement agency and a school district.”

Under legislation enacted in 2022 by the Kentucky General Assembly, schools are mandated to have at least one SRO on site during normal school hours.

“We are very excited about having an SRO in our school district for 172 days a year,” Duty said. “Everyone should feel safe while they are at school. The relationships that this person builds, will pay tremendous dividends in our school community.”

Southgate Independent Schools and Campbell County Sheriff