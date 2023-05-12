Seventh annual National Gathering of SongFarmers begins today at KY Music Hall of Fame and Museum















Folksinger Michael Johnathon and the WoodSongs Front Porch Association (WFPA) is set to host the 7th annual National Gathering of SongFarmers today and Saturday, May 13 at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum estate in Renfro Valley.

Front Porch pickers from across the country, called “SongFarmers,” will make their annual pilgrimage to the foothills of Appalachia for live music, hands-on workshops, active song circles, bluegrass jams, films and fun for the entire family. Plus, a healthy food truck will also be on site daily provided by Comfort Food Kitchen.

Free public concerts are scheduled for both Friday and Saturday evenings at the amphitheater and will feature live music performances given by SongFarmers from around the world. Current SongFarmers members and WoodSongs Partners get two free tickets to both days of the annual SongFarmers Gathering. Those planning to attend are asked to pre-register at songfarmers.org/2023gathering.

“A SongFarmer is any artist, musician, songwriter and picker who wants to use their passion and music to make their homes, families and communities better,” said founder Michael Johnathon. “The changes in the world of music have left many skilled, talented players behind in the digital dust. We believe they still matter, they still have purpose and they still are valid.”

The WFPA community of SongFarmers has grown to 96 active chapters from Australia, across America to Ireland where its members meet regularly to share music with one another. A national TV documentary has been filmed that explains the front porch community and can be viewed at SongFarmers.org/tv.

“Never before in the last 100 years has the gentle spirit of America’s front porch been so needed,” said folksinger Rik Palieri, SongFarmer chapter leader in Heinsburg, Vermont. “And that’s what SongFarmers do, they are building a musical front porch around the world.”

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame is located at 2590 Richmond St. in Mt. Vernon.

Seventh annual National Gathering of SongFarmers daily schedule

Friday, May 12

2 p.m.: Slow Jams all day with Perry and Diana Brake

2 p.m.: Bluegrass Jams all day Skip Johns, Raymond McLain, Daxon Lewis

4 p.m.: Shape Note Singing led by Ron Pen with Ruth McLain

5 p.m.: Town Hall Welcome to the Group with Kari Estrin

6 p.m.: Picnic and free Public Concert

Saturday, May 13

9 a.m.: Coffee and Community in the C tent

10 a.m.: Slow Jams all day with Perry and Diana Brake

10 a.m.: Bluegrass Jams all day with Skip Johns, Raymond McLain

10 a.m.: Starting a SongFarmers Chapter with Linda Johns, Bryan Klausing, Rik Palieri

10 a.m.: Banjo Styles Workshop with Rik Palieri and Raymond McLain

11 a.m.: Group Singing with Ron Pen, Rik Palieri and Rick Nestler

11 a.m.: Songwriting Workshop with Bill Hudson, Dan and Faith Senie

12 p.m.: Lunch break in the C tent

1 p.m.: Beginning Mandolin Workshop with Ruth McLain, Faith Senie

1 p.m.: Fiddle Workshop with Ron Pen, Raymond McLain

2 p.m.: Building a Front Porch Around the World with Michael Johnathon

3 p.m.: Songs of SongFarmers with Perry and Diana Brake, Tana Reeves

3 p.m.: Guitar Workshop with Bill Hudson, Bryan Klausing

4 p.m.: The Joy of Upright Bass WorkShop with Ruth McLain

4 p.m.: SongFarmers and WoodSongs Kids Michael Johnathon

5 p.m.: Picnic and free Public Concert

WoodSongs Front Porch Association