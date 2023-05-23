Season ends for three baseball teams; Campbell County makes it to 10th Region softball semifinals















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Walton-Verona and Simon Kenton baseball teams ended the season with close losses in the semifinals of the 8th Region tournament on Monday at the University of Louisville’s Patterson Stadium.

Woodford County scored three runs in the last two innings to come away with a 4-2 win over Walton-Verona. The Bearcats had bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh and came up empty.

Shelby County took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth inning and made it stand in a win over Simon Kenton. The Pioneers had the tying run on base with two out in the bottom of the seventh and left him stranded.

Simon Kenton (26-10) had a 9-4 record in the month of May and three of the losses were shutouts. Shelby County used two pitchers with senior Hunter Cook nailing down the win in the last three innings.

Walton-Verona (26-8) got both of its runs against Woodford County in the fourth inning. Ed Drohan led off with a triple and scored on a single by Jimmy Shields. Two outs later, a triple by Cayden Smithers knocked in Shields to give their team a 2-1 lead.

Both pitchers went the distance. Walton-Verona junior Mason Howard gave up four runs on eight hits and had eight strikeouts in the loss that gave him a 7-2 record on the mound this season.

10th Region baseball, softball tournament games

The opening game of the 10th Region baseball tournament on Monday turned out to be classic pitchers duel as Mason County edged Brossart, 1-0, at Harrison County.

The only run Brossart senior pitcher Evan Moore allowed was a leadoff homer by Cray Fite of Mason County in the bottom of the fourth inning. Winning pitcher Landon Scilley gave up three hits with 10 strikeouts in seven innings.

The Mustangs finish the season with a 17-18 record that includes six losses in one-run games. One of their close games was a 5-4 loss to Mason County in eight innings on March. 21

In the first round of the 10th Region softball tournament on Monday, Campbell County clipped George Rogers Clark, 4-3, and advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2019.

The Camels scored twice in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-3 lead. The tying run was driven in by winning pitcher Paige Stewart and the go-ahead run scored on a single by outfielder Jayci Kremer.

Emily Nabeau went 2-for-3 with a double and had the other RBI for the Camels. In the circle, Stewart gave up three runs on five hits in six innings. Relief pitcher Alex Leicht got the final three outs in the seventh.

Campbell County (20-5) will play defending champion Harrison County (29-7) in a region semifinal game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Bourbon County.

Baseball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT THOMAS MORE STADIUM

Wednesday

Championship: Highlands vs. Beechwood, 7 p.m.

10TH REGION AT HARRISON COUNTY

Tuesday

Montgomery County vs. Bracken County, 5:30 p.m.

Campbell County vs. Nicholas County, 8 p.m.

Wednesday

Mason County vs. Harrison County, 5:30

Winners of Tuesday’s games, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.



Softball region tournaments

9TH REGION AT MULTIPLE SITES

Wednesday

Beechwood at Ryle, 5 p.m.

Villa Madonna at Highlands, 5 p.m.

Cooper at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Newport Central Catholic at Dixie Heights, 5 p.m.

Saturday at Highlands

Semifinal games, noon and 2 p.m.

Sunday at Highlands

Championship game, 2 p.m.

10TH REGION AT BOURBON COUNTY

Tuesday

Scott vs. Bracken County, 6 p.m.

Nicholas County vs. Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Harrison County vs. Campbell County, 6 p.m.

Winners of Tuesday’s games, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 6 p.m.

8TH REGION AT UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Wednesday

Grant County vs. Oldham County, 6 p.m.

Simon Kenton vs. Woodford County, 8 p.m.

Thursday

Championship game, 9 p.m.

Track & field region championship meets

Tuesday

Class 1A at Brossart High School, 5 p.m.

Class 2A at Scott High School, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Class 3A at Dixie Heights High School, 5 p.m.