Satallite Navigation company JAVAD GNSS opens Fort Wright office, creates 20 new engineering jobs















JAVAD GNSS, a manufacturer of satellite navigation receivers, has announced the opening of a new office in Fort Wright that will create 20 engineering jobs.

The additional U.S. facility will focus on research, development and engineering design for precision satellite navigation and will be a creative center for professional engineers in firmware development and electronic design.

“As JAVAD GNSS continues to grow both domestically and internationally, we are committed to high standards of design and innovation to provide robust and reliable satellite navigation products to the global market,” said Mitra Ashjaee, CEO of JAVAD GNSS. “This expansion of our engineering capabilities into Kentucky is a deliberate step in our growth and vision to produce first-class products in the USA. JAVAD is excited to work in Fort Wright and participate in the high-tech community for engineering innovations.”

The new Fort Wright office will accelerate product development and R&D while tapping engineering graduates from the local universities to stimulate creativity and new technology adoption. The Kentucky center will further expand the company’s “Made in USA” strength, adding to its modern electronic manufacturing facility at its Silicon Valley headquarters. The decision to establish a new U.S. location was driven by the increased importance for domestic development, engineering and manufacturing for advanced applications in the geospatial, military, aerospace and marine industry segments.

JAVAD GNSS was founded in 2007, built on a legacy of decades of global navigation satellite system (GNSS) pioneering by Dr. Javad Ashjaee. An international satellite navigation company with headquarters and manufacturing in San Jose, California, JAVAD’s technology enables people, products and machines to globally locate themselves precisely and reliably.

BE NKY Growth Partnership President & CEO Lee Crume shared that JAVAD is an ideal company to locate in Northern Kentucky.

“Having a new R&D center for a Silicon Valley-based company in our growing electronics manufacturing subcluster is a big win for Northern Kentucky,” said Crume. “The talent in our region will contribute to JAVAD’s sophisticated high-tech products that are manufactured in the U.S.”

The new Fort Wright office expands on Kentucky’s aerospace-related sectors, which includes more than 100 facilities in the state employing nearly 23,500 workers. The project also adds to the state’s R&D in the physical, engineering and life sciences industries, which employ around 2,500 Kentuckians across 360 establishments. In addition, the engineering services industry employs over 11,000 workers across more than 1,000 facilities in the state.

“Expanding the R&D and engineering presence throughout the state is going to better position Kentucky for a successful economy and workforce,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The commonwealth has the resources, the location and the people to make this happen, and our momentum is only growing. I want to thank the leadership at JAVAD GNSS for their commitment to Kentucky and I’m excited to see their future success in Fort Wright.”

For more information on JAVAD GNSS, visit JAVADGNSS.com.

Governor’s Office