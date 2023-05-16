Ryle-Conner, the 33rd District championship, Boone County baseball as you knew it would be















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

Just another day in 33rd District baseball. A heaping helping of what you expected – and what you absolutely did not.

Welcome to Boone County baseball where you just knew defending district champ Conner was not going to go quietly, even if the Cougars trailed a Ryle Raiders team that had beaten them twice – close both times — 6-1 after three innings.

“We knew Conner was going to come back,” Ryle Coach Joe Aylor said despite “the six spot” that Conner Coach Brad Arlinghaus said had been dropped on them thanks to TJ Schira’s grand slam home run.

Aylor wasn’t the only one who knew.

“We responded,” Arlinghaus said, just as he knew his Cougars, now 25-12, would. “I have all the confidence in the world in them. We have 13 seniors . . . and we’re still playing.”

After Ryle’s 8-5 win, both teams will now advance to next week’s Ninth Region tournament at Thomas More Stadium where the big win coming out of the district championship game is that the winner will face a district loser in the first round of the eight-team playoff.

“You’ve still got to win three games,” Arlinghaus says, no matter who you open with.

Speaking of winning three games, that’s just exactly what Aylor’s Raiders, improving to 25-10, did against rival Conner in this battle between “two of the top 20 teams in the state of Kentucky,” Aylor said. “We’ve played big games. These guys don’t get up-tight.”

But if you’re TJ Schira, the shortstop/pitcher with the sweet swing from the left side and a strong right arm, what you do is get good swings on the ball.

“It felt great,” Schira says of the grand slam, only the second home run Conner starter Oliver Kerns, with a 3-1 record and a 1.58 ERA, had allowed in a season where he shut out Cincinnati Moeller 1-0. “I knew it was gone.”

Schira knew something else. “There’s a short porch here,” he said of the Boone County field where space limitations behind center field have the fence flattening out from left field to right. In another place, “maybe those are caught,” Arlinghaus mused, then thought “maybe not.”

Maybe it’s different if this were next week at Thomas More Stadium. But it wasn’t. And both balls were crushed with the second leaving the park in a hurry. One difference with the grand slam is how Ryle got guys home, Conner didn’t.

“Fifteen guys left on base,” Arlinghaus said of the deciding difference. Ryle stranded just eight.

One other thing that won’t make Arlinghaus happy. Those were Schira’s first home runs of the season. “I knew I had to step up,” the .363 hitter said of his elevation into the cleanup spot with the practice injury (a hamstring pull) knocking out power hitter Roman Furuta, whose six home runs led the Raiders.

Step up he did.

“For Roman,” TJ said. And not only at the plate. As the fourth Ryle pitcher, TJ moved over from shortstop in the middle of the Cougars’ three-run sixth-inning rally to stop it there. And did so with his bright blue glove. “I only wear it on the mound,” he says, but not at shortstop.

“I don’t know what that means, wearing blue,” Aylor said looking at the Raiders’ orange and black colors.

Not a problem. Here’s TJ’s answer. “I like to stand out,” he said on a night when he stood out like never before, even catching a high fly popup with his bright blue glove, something pitchers almost never get to do.

“As long as he’s throwing strikes,” Aylor said, he has no problems with the blue glove.

Had someone told him how this night would go, Schira said “I wouldn’t have believed them.”

“He’s got a good swing,” Aylor said, even if Schira’s been in a bit of a slump. “He’s really sound fundamentally,” of his senior who hasn’t made a college choice yet.

On a night when almost everything that can happen – from wild pitches and a passed ball, to sacrifice bunts that became base hits, from a balk and a hit-by-pitch to a pitching mound that needed serious mid-game dirt work, from a ground-rule double that went through a hole in the fence and cost Conner an early run to a terrific one-hop Jackson Bucks throw to the plate from left field that nailed a Ryle runner trying to score from second on one of those bang-bang plays at the plate you don’t see much anymore – this game had pretty much whatever you want in a neighborhood rivalry.

No wonder the fans didn’t want to leave. After all, as Arlinghaus said, “We had the tying run up,” with two outs in the seventh before Schira got a final fly out to right for the win.

To use the same word that both Schira and Arlinghaus used to describe their teams and what they showed here, there was a plenty of “dawg” in both dugouts.

As there will be when they get to do it again next week in Florence.

BOX SCORE

CONNER (25-12) 0 0 1 1 0 3 0 – 5-10-1

RYLE (25-10) 0 0 6 1 01 – 8-9-4

WP: Caleb Mann (3-1); LP: Oliver Kerns (2-2)

Leading hitters: Ryle: Schira 2 HRs, 5 RBI, 2 runs; McIntyre 2-3, 2 RBI.

Conner: Cory Henson 3-4, Brady Stidham 2-4.<