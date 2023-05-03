Ryle alum Tanner Morgan signed as free agent by Steelers, figures to be Pittsburgh’s No. 3 quarterback















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

As one of the Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted free agents signed after the NFL Draft, Ryle High grad Tanner Morgan is considered by much of the media covering the Steelers as a good bet to make the Pittsburgh roster for this coming season.

The Steelers have just two quarterbacks on the roster and Morgan’s selection as an undrafted free agent was considered by many as just an extension of the seventh round in the draft since the Steelers were not one of the 14 teams to draft a quarterback and surprisingly said they had no plans to do so.

Kenny Pickett is the holdover starter with Mitchell Trubisky No. 2 on the depth chart.

As the most successful quarterback in Minnesota history, Morgan, 24, finished a six-year career with 9,454 passing yards in 51 career games (47 starts) with a 65-to-32 yard TD to interception ratio but in a final season limited by a concussion that cost him three games in 2022, Tanner threw for just nine TD and 1382 yards while completing 66.9 percent of his passes.

Morgan, a Hazard native who finished his final two high school seasons at Ryle, leaves Minnesota as the winningest quarterback in school history with the second-most passing yards and touchdowns for his career there. He owns 15 Minnesota records including for single-season passing yards, passing touchdowns, completion percentage, touchdown-to-interception ratio and efficiency rating, all during the 2019 season.

He was recently drafted in the eighth round of the USFL Draft by the Michigan Panthers but chose not to play there pending his NFL situation. Morgan also played in both the Hula Bowl and East-West Shrine Bowl college all-star games.

That 2019 season was one of the best in program history with Morgan completing 66% of his passes for 3,253 yards and 30 touchdowns to just seven interceptions as his team won 11 games and finished 10th in the final AP poll in his first full year as a starter.

Had Morgan been able to leave for the NFL after that season, he would have been better off, the folks at Pro Football Network say. But players can’t leave college until after their third season and the talent Tanner had around him in 2019 wasn’t replicated the rest of his career.

Pro Football Network says his strengths are experience, a “good” arm with consistent mechanics, good short and intermediate accuracy, unflinching under pressure but needs to be better buying time in the pocket although athletic enough there to run it when needed but is only as good as the talent around him.

“Morgan is a perfect fit to sit and learn as the team’s third quarterback,” the Steelers Wire website writes.

• No news for other 2 Northern Kentucky Prospects: Neither Dante Hendrix, the Cooper wide receiver out of Indiana State, nor Jake Chisholm, running back out of Dayton by way of Ryle High, have signed a free agent deal with an NFL team as of yet. Both say they are hoping to do so.