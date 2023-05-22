Road report: KYTC District 6 reports on projects on region’s roadways this week; beware delays, closings















KYTC District 6 reports on road work underway in Northern Kentucky this week — and urges motorists to be alert to closings and delays and to be mindful of road workers. The projects below are subject to change without notice.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES

KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be be built at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road.

Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – A gas line install by Duke Energy is in progress. A nightly lane closure will be in place on the westbound right lane of KY 1017. The closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound right lane closure will continue nightly until the work is complete on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should also be alert for occasional stoppage of traffic when needed for crews to complete certain tasks in the project limits.

I-275 Eastbound/Westbound – 13.0-13.5 mile points – there will be overnight single lane closures on Interstate 275 near the Carroll Cropper Bridge beginning Monday, May 22, for a resurfacing project. Crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m. Crews will work first on the westbound lanes, and then switch to eastbound lanes. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 24.

KY 842 (Houston Road) 5.047 – 6.368 mile points – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin on Monday, April 24 on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to KY 1017 (Turfway Road). Work is scheduled to occur from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Lane closures should be expected. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 30.

KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.32 – 14.62 mile points. Now underway, there will be evening/overnight lane closures for a resurfacing project. The project will be between Ridge Road and KY 842 (Houston Road) on KY 18 (Burlington Pike). Single lane closures will be in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes of traffic will be open during daytime hours. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 31.

KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) 2.26-5.298 mile points – corrective work will be performed beginning Monday, May 15 through Friday, May 19 on KY 237 from Valleyview Drive to Rogers Lane. There will be single lane closures in place during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work during daytime hours.

KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months.

The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.

U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.

KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 will begin on Monday, April 17. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) 1.83 – 5.14 mile point – The microsurface paving project on U.S. 27 from Marl-Rich Lane to near the intersection of KY 824/Race Track Road is now complete. Permanent striping is scheduled to take place within the next two weeks. Updates to follow.

U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – single lane closures ahead of a widening project on U.S. 27 will start May 23. Crews will be widening U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane to three lanes.

The following closures will be in place for the duration of the project: Marshall Lane between U.S. 27 and Bluegrass Drive. Alexandria Way between U.S. 27 and Elblaine Drive. Bluegrass Drive Connector (between Applebees/Walgreens) will be closed at U.S. 27. Detour: Local traffic can take Johns Hill Road to Bluegrass Drive on the western portion of the project. On the eastern portion, motorists can use the southern entrance of Alexandria Way.

Sidewalk detour: U.S. 27 southbound, west on Marshall Lane, south on Bluegrass Drive, east on Bluegrass Connector, and back on U.S. 27 southbound.

I-275 Combs-Hehl Bridge – 73.1 mile-marker – There will be a single lane closure on I-275 eastbound and westbound on Tuesday, May 23, to allow crews to move barrier walls. The right lane in each direction will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The project has an estimated completion date mid-May to early June.

CARROLL COUNTY

KY 55 – 3.575 – 82.26 mile points – Daytime single lane closures are in place on KY 55 from KY 549 to U.S. 42. Crews will be milling on a resurfacing project. Flaggers will be in place on both sides of a mobile resurfacing operation.

GALLATIN COUNTY

I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.

U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – A partial reopening of two lanes of traffic will take place on Friday May 26. Between that date, and the Nov. 2023 completion date, crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. U.S. 42 IS CLOSED to traffic from the Markland Dam to Craigs Creek for a landslide repair project until Nov. 2023. A signed detour will be in place to direct vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35.

KY 455 – 0.0 – 1.504 mile points – Daytime single lane closures are in place on KY 455 from U.S. 127 extending north to the I-71 overpass. Crews will be milling on a resurfacing project. Flaggers will be in place on both sides of a mobile resurfacing operation. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 2.

GRANT COUNTY

I-75 Southbound 145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker – road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. The I-75 southbound middle and right lanes will be closed while crews work overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are working on milling, resurfacing, adding guardrail and completing shoulder work. The I-75 northbound right lane will be closed during working hours. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions during the day until the project is completed. Occasional double lane closures will be needed during overnight work hours. We will update once overnight operations begin. This project has a completion date of June 15, 2023.

I-75 Northbound – 148-150 mile-marker – Crews have closed the right two lanes of I-75 northbound between the Corinth and Williamstown exits to reconstruct an elevated section of the interstate. The left lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the entirety of the project.

The outside right two lanes of traffic are now open through this portion of the project. Crews may be required to reduce this two-mile stretch of the project down to one lane during nighttime hours, and as-needed during the day. KYTC will provide updates when those lane closures may be expected.

KENTON COUNTY

Interstate 275 – 82.47-82.64 mile points – A bridge deck overlay project will take place beginning Sunday, May 14 at 9 p.m. Crews will begin work on the left two lanes of I-275 eastbound, allowing traffic to flow on the right two lanes. All lanes from the I-71/75 northbound ramp to I-275 eastbound will remain open. The left two lanes of I-275 eastbound following the I-71/75 northbound ramp will be closed.

Crews will perform a traffic switch on I-275 eastbound in the project area on Saturday, May 20 beginning at 11 p.m. A rolling roadblock is possible from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow crews to move barrels for the new traffic pattern. Once the traffic switch is in place, traffic will flow on the left two lanes of I-275 eastbound near the U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) overpass until the completion of the project.

Crews will be closing the I-275 eastbound exit to Turkeyfoot Road for the entirety of the project. No lane/ramp closures will take place during Memorial Day weekend.

KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Daily lane closures will be in place as crews work on constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. Lane closures will be in place while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The project is expected to be completed by early June.

Interstate 71/75 Northbound — 190-191.14 mile points — A double lane closure is in place from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Work is taking place near the Fifth Street and 12th Street exits in Covington. The left two lanes will be closed as crews work to adjust highway signage. The project is expected to be completed, with all lanes of traffic reopened by Thursday at 5 a.m.

U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton is in progress. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.

KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date.

KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures will be in place between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing/grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. This portion of the project is expected to be completed Wednesday, May 31. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists safely through the work zone.

PENDLETON COUNTY

U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County.

Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.



WORK ZONE TIPS

Expect the unexpected.

Slow down.

Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

Obey road crew flaggers.

Stay alert and minimize distractions.

Keep up with the traffic flow.

Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

Be patient and stay calm.