Road report: KYTC District 6 provides update on road work; no lane closures over Memorial holiday















KYTC District 6 reports road work underway this week — but notes that NO LANE CLOSURES will be in place during Memorial Day Weekend to avoid potential traffic impacts.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.



BOONE COUNTY

• KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – A gas line install by Duke Energy is in progress. A nightly lane closure will be in place on the westbound right lane of KY 1017. The closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound right lane closure will continue nightly until the work is complete on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should also be alert for occasional stoppage of traffic when needed for crews to complete certain tasks in the project limits.



• I-275 Eastbound/Westbound – 13.0 – 13.5 mile points – The resurfacing project on I-275 near the Carroll Cropper Bridge is now complete.

• KY 842 (Houston Road) 5.047 – 6.368 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 842 from KY 18 (Burlington Pike) to KY 1017 (Turfway Road) is now complete.

• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) – 9-10.59 mile points – Beginning Tuesday, May 30, crews will have evening/overnight single lane closures on U.S. 25 between Empire Drive and U.S. 42 for a resurfacing project. Work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Milling is expected to begin on Tuesday, May 30. Paving operations will begin Thursday, June 1. All lanes of traffic will reopen when crews aren’t present. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists on side streets.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.32 – 14.62 mile points – Since Thursday, May 18, there have been evening/overnight lane closures for a resurfacing project. The project will be between Ridge Road and KY 842 (Houston Road) on KY 18 (Burlington Pike). Single lane closures will be in place from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes of traffic will be open during daytime hours. The project is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 31.

• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.32-15.00 mile points – Subce Thursday, May 25, there have been daytime single lane closures to allow crews to install a median separator as part of a safety improvement project. The project will be between Ridge Road and the I-71/75 southbound on-ramp. The left lane in each direction will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, crews may need to have a short-term variable lane closure at the Mall Road intersection to perform signal head changes on the traffic lights. All lanes of traffic will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to accommodate peak travel times. No lane closures will be in place during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 2.



• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) 2.26-5.298 mile points – corrective work will be performed beginning Monday, May 15 through Friday, June 2 on KY 237 from Valleyview Drive to Rogers Lane. There will be single lane closures in place during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work during daytime hours.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.



• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton, KY. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.



• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, KY 1951 was closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 will begin on Monday, April 17. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – single lane closures ahead of a widening project on U.S. 27 beginning Monday, May 15. Crews will be widening U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane to three lanes. From Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, May 16 at 7 a.m., U.S. 27 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for crews to install traffic devices, and new striping. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Tuesday, May 16 beginning at 7 a.m., U.S. 27 southbound traffic will be maintained with two lanes of traffic. Northbound traffic will resume its three lane traffic pattern. This will be in place throughout the entirety of the project. The following closures will also be in place for the duration of the project: Marshall Lane between U.S. 27 and Bluegrass Drive. Alexandria Way between U.S. 27 and Elblaine Drive. Bluegrass Drive Connector (between Applebees/Walgreens) will be closed at U.S. 27. Detour: Local traffic can take Johns Hill Road to Bluegrass Drive on the western portion of the project. On the eastern portion, motorists can use the southern entrance of Alexandria Way. Sidewalk detour: U.S. 27 southbound, west on Marshall Lane, south on Bluegrass Drive, east on Bluegrass Connector, and back on U.S. 27 southbound.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) – 11.8 – 12 mile-marker – Corrective work on KY 8 approaching the truss bridge that crosses Twelvemile Creek is now complete.

• I-275 Combs-Hehl Bridge – 73.1 mile-marker – Ohio State Line – A three lane shift will take place Wednesday, April 26 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. The shift will require the Kellogg Avenue (Ohio) on-ramp to I-275 westbound to be temporarily closed. Lane closures will take place on both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the Combs-Hehl Bridge beginning Tuesday, April 11 for the federally mandated T-1 steel inspection. On Wednesday, May 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. crews will have a single lane closure in both directions. On Friday, May 12, crews will have one westbound lane of traffic closed to move a concreter barrier back in place following a commercial vehicle incident. There will be a single lane closure on I-275 eastbound and westbound on Tuesday, May 23, to allow crews to move barrier walls. The right lane in each direction will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The project has an estimated completion date mid-May to early June.

CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 55 – 3.575 – 82.26 mile points – Daytime single lane closures will be in place beginning Friday, May 19 on KY 55 from KY 549 to U.S. 42. Crews will be milling on a resurfacing project. Flaggers will be in place on both sides of a mobile resurfacing operation. The project is expected to be completed by Friday, June 2.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

◦ I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.

• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – A partial reopening of two lanes of traffic took place on Wednesday, May 24. From the partial reopening to the completition date – crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time as those crews continue working on a landslide repair project. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. Despite the partial reopening, commercial vehicle traffic will remain prohibited on this stretch of U.S. 42 while road crews continue to finish the project. A signed detour will be in place to direct commercial vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35. The expected completition date of the project is November 2023.

• KY 455 – 0.0 – 1.504 mile points – This resurfacing project on KY 455 from U.S. 127 extending north to the I-71 overpass is now complete.



GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound 145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker – road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. The I-75 southbound middle and right lanes will be closed while crews work overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are working on milling, resurfacing, adding guardrail and completing shoulder work. The I-75 northbound right lane is closed during working hours. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions during the day until the project is completed. Occasional double lane closures will be needed during overnight work hours. We will update once overnight operations begin. This project has a completion date of June 15, 2023.



• I-75 Northbound – 148-150 mile-marker – Beginning Sunday, May 14 at 8 p.m. crews will close the right two lanes of I-75 northbound between the Corinth and Williamstown exits to reconstruct an elevated section of the interstate. The left lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the entirety of the project. Crews may be required to reduce this two-mile stretch of the project down to one lane during nighttime hours, and as-needed during the day. KYTC will provide updates when those lane closures may be expected.

KENTON COUNTY

• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Daily lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, May 8 as crews work on constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. Lane closures will be in place while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The project is expected to be completed by early June.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.3-3.8 mile points – A daytime road closure will be in place on KY 2373 from Edenderry Drive to Amsterdam Road beginning Tuesday, May 30. Crews will close the road from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crews expect to work on the home removal project through Friday, June 2. Local traffic will have access to nearby neighborhoods. Motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.



• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton is in progress. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, May 15 between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. This portion of the project is expected to be completed Wednesday, May 31. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorists safely through the work zone.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.