Retired NKU president Leon Boothe shares ‘untold stories’ of his history that exemplify his impact















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

When the President speaks – you know the rest – people listen.

And listen they did when Dr. Leon Boothe was doing the talking.

Dr. Boothe served as the third President of Northern Kentucky University (1983-96). He addressed the Covington Rotary Club this week – and his talk had nothing to do with his reign at the school.

“My closest friends don’t even know this story,” he told the assembled audience after lunch at Covington’s Radisson Hotel. “But I think the time is right to share it now.”

His story started back in 1963 – yet the results might easily be substituted in 2023.

“I saw, close-up, first-hand a KKK bombing,” said the native of Carthage, Mo. “It left me sick. It’s something I’ll never forget.

“I knew, I just knew I had to do something.”

Fast-forward to 1983 when he arrived on the Highland Heights campus of Northern Kentucky University.

“One of the first things I noticed when I arrived on campus,” he said, “Northern only had two Black faculty members. I knew we had to change this.”

But how?

Fate – the development of events beyond a person’s control – entered the picture.

It usually does.

“There was an article in the Kentucky Post,” Dr. Boothe recalled, “It mentioned the KKK was moving into Northern Kentucky.

“That,” he said, “got my ire-up.”

First thing, he said he placed a phone call to William Anthony Hughes – the man who served as Bishop of Covington from 1979 to 1995.

“He (Bishop Hughes), I thought, would guide me in this battle; and give me the religious support needed.”

Boothe was correct.

The Bishop replied, “Count me in,” said Boothe.

Now Boothe said he needed some political clout.

His next call – Judy Clabes, the Editor of the now-defunct Kentucky Post – and present publisher of the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

“Judy told me she’d give us a full-page ad in the Post, if we got backers against the proposed KKK movement,” Boothe said.

He did — and she did.

Boothe got the community backers.

And, as promised got the full-page ad in the Post: “KKK Not Welcome.”

Today Northern Kentucky University boasts 1,836 faculty members – 56 percent are African-American.

Yes, there was a happy ending, at least to this story.

Dr. Leon Boothe, now 85, helped walk Northern Kentucky University toward maturity – including a determined push past its region and a reputation to expand beyond the tri-state’s borders.

Among his many accomplishments over 13 years of service, Boothe globalized NKU with increased international enrollments, more study-abroad initiatives and additional foreign-language programs.

“Goodness can happen,” he said, “If good people stand-up and practice moral values.”

When Dr. Leon Boothe became the third President of Northern Kentucky University, his top priority was to raise the reputation of the Commonwealth’s newest institution of higher learning.

That he did.