Proposed Freedom Brewery and Pickleball Ranch breaks ground in Florence on Freedom Way















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Officials gathered on land just off Freedom Way in Florence to break ground this week for the Freedom Brewery and Pickleball Ranch.

The four-acre site, which is just behind the Florence Y’Alls and Thomas More Stadium, will be home to a 12,000 square foot indoor/outdoor brewery, brew pub, and tap room, as well as a six court pickleball facility.

“The Freedom Brewing Company and Pickleball Ranch @FBC look forward to working closely with the City of Florence and the Florence Y’alls to create a true entertainment district gem and a one-of-a-kind social and lifestyle experience for fans of brewery and craft beer, baseball, pickleball, and live entertainment,” said Freedom Brewing Company Managing Partner Pete Robinson.

Robinson and Matt Kappers are the main players in this project, although there are other

investment partners, according to Florence Community and Business Development Director Josh Hunt.

A brew-pub style restaurant will be featured in the brewery and taproom, and patrons will be treated to rooftop views into Thomas More Stadium and the adjoining Pickleball Ranch.

There will be a finished lower level patio that will offer a year-round outdoor entertainment space, an excellent view of the pickleball games, and an outdoor concert stage for live entertainment.

“Over twenty years ago, community leaders envisioned the Florence Y’alls site as an

entertainment district and the vision is now becoming a reality,” said Florence Mayor Dr Julie Metzger Aubuchon. “This addition to the Florence Y’alls campus will create a unique destination in our community for fans of baseball, craft beer, pickleball and music to create unforgettable memories. The project will be an asset in our area and provide us the ability to showcase our beloved hometown, in the shadow of our famous water tower, as never before. The facility will provide something for everyone, and I look forward to spending time there with my family and friends.”

The Freedom Brewing Company and Pickleball Ranch are expected to open in the spring of

2024.

“Freedom Brewery will provide the perfect blend of entertainment, recreation, and community engagement,” said Hunt. “With its innovative concept and vibrant atmosphere this establishment will undoubtedly attract visitors, bolstering tourism and providing opportunities for growth.

“We welcome this exciting development and look forward to the positive impact it will have on the community’s economic vitality and the flourishing spirit of camaraderie it will foster.”