Prep Sports Notebook: Walton-Verona loses title game in All “A” Classic state baseball tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

After winning its first two games in the All “A” Classic state baseball tournament, Walton-Verona lost to Lexington Sayre, 7-2, in the championship final on Sunday at Campbellsville High School.

Sayre scored three runs in the top of the sixth and sophomore relief pitcher Owen Murphy shut out the Bearcats in the final two innings to take the state title for the first time in team history.

Junior outfielder Cayden Smithers was 2-for-3 with a home run and senior designed hitter Jimmy Shields was 2-for-3 with a double for the Bearcats, who enter the final two weeks of the regular season with a 19-5 record.

In the All “A” Classic semifinals on Sunday morning, Sayre knocked off Beechwood, 6-5, and Walton-Verona got past Owensboro Catholic, 5-4, in 10 innings to reach the championship game for the second time in three years.

The Walton-Verona players named to the state all-tournament team were seniors Lance Coleman, Evan Kerns and Ethan Mills and junior Julian Dixon.

Beechwood’s all-tournament selections were seniors Matthew Kappes and Cameron Boyd, who entered the tournament with a .566 batting average and hit his 10th home run of the season in a first-round game on Friday.

Beechwood (18-4) will play a home game against Covington Catholic (19-4) at 5 p.m. Friday. If the Tigers win, they will be the top seed in the 35th District playoffs that begin in two weeks.

Beechwood hires assistant as head coach of boys basketball team

Ross Hart, the newly hired boys head basketball coach at Beechwood, is a 2002 graduate and former player. He also spent the last five years as an assistant under Erik Goetz, who retired as the team’s head coach in March.

Hart’s passion for the school and basketball program is one reason Goetz is excited to see him take charge of the program.

“This job is important to him,” Goetz said. “This is the job he wants, and quite frankly, I don’t know what more anyone could do to earn a shot at it.”

Hart was on the coaching staff during a three-year span from 2018-19 to 2020-21 when the Tigers posted records of 29-6, 21-12 and 23-6. The last two teams finished 11-20 and 7-19.

There were two seniors in Beechwood’s starting lineup last season. One of them was guard Cameron Boyd, who had team-high averages of 19.2 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The team’s top underclassmen were sophomore forward Jack Sullivan and freshman guard Cash Harney. Sullivan averaged 8.1 points and had a team-high 43 3-point goals. Harney missed 13 games due to injury and ended up averaging 15 points.

Villa Madonna sweeps team titles in Division III track championships

Villa Madonna swept the boys and girls team titles in the Northern Kentucky Athletic Conference Division III track and field championships on Saturday.

The Villa Madonna girls team won 11 events, including all four relays, and finished with 170 points. Bellevue placed second with 67 points. In the boys meet, Villa Madonna outscored Bellevue, 154-134, to take the championship trophy in the small-school division.

The conference championships will continue this week with Division I on Monday at Boone County and Division II on Tuesday at Scott. All of the running events in both of those meets will be relays.