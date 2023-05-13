Prep Sports Notebook: NewCath hires girls head basketball coach with family ties to the school















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Dan Albrinck, the new girls head basketball coach at Newport Central Catholic, is a 1984 graduate who played on a boys 9th Region championship team and his father is a member of the high school’s hall of fame.

Albrinck has coached youth basketball teams at all levels for more than 20 years, according to a press release from the school. He’ll be taking charge of a NewCath girls varsity team that compiled an 89-57 record over the last five seasons under coach Ralph Meyer III, who resigned last month.

Last season, NewCath posted a 17-10 record and earned a berth in the 9th Region tournament. Most of the starters on that team were underclassmen, including sophomore guard Caroline Eaglin, who led the 9th Region in scoring with a 24.8 average.

“I am honored and excited to take over this prestigious position … and to continue the success of coach Ralph Meyer,” Albrinck said in the press release. “This girls basketball program has a very bright future …”

The new coach’s father, Ron Albrinck, was boys head basketball coach at NewCath for five years. In his final season, the Thoroughbreds won the 1973 9th Region championship. He resigned shortly after that season ended to become principal at St. Henry High School.

KHSAA announces sanctioning plan for lacrosse amid playoffs

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s decision this week to sponsor spring state tournaments in boys and girls lacrosse beginning in the 2024-25 school year comes amid the state playoffs organized by coaches.

On Saturday morning, Notre Dame will visit Louisville Manual in the first round of an eight-team girls state tournament. The other local schools with girls lacrosse programs are Cooper, Dixie Heights and Ryle.

The second round of the Commonwealth Lacrosse League boys state tournament was scheduled for Friday. The matches included Covington Catholic vs. Lexington Sayre, Dixie Heights vs. Frederick Douglass, Walton-Verona vs. Cooper and Ryle vs. Henry Clay.

The winners of those matches advance to the CLL state quarterfinals on Tuesday. The semifinals are set for Thursday.

In the latest boys state rankings, Walton-Verona was No. 6, Dixie Heights was No. 11 and CovCath was No. 17. One of the state’s top players is Walton-Verona senior Carson Grizovic, who made a commitment with Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio, a team that posted a 16-3 record this spring.

Highlands graduate fills vacancy in Baltimore Orioles bullpen

Highlands graduate Drew Rom has not taken the mound for the Baltimore Orioles since being called up to the major league roster on Tuesday to fill a vacancy in the bullpen caused by an injury.

The 23-year-old left-hander started the season as a starting pitcher for the club’s Triple-A minor league team in Norfolk, Va. He had a 4-1 record and 2.87 ERA in six starts and was coming off a game where he had 11 strikeouts over six shutout innings.

“If a guy like Rom comes up and helps our bullpen for a while, it doesn’t mean that we’re no longer developing him as a starting pitcher,” said Orioles general manager Mike Elias. “So, we’ll just try to balance all that.”

Rom signed a minor league contract with Baltimore in 2018 after his senior season at Highlands. He was named Mr. Kentucky Baseball after finishing with a 10-6 record that included wins in the 9th Region championship game and first two rounds of the state tournament. He had 135 strikeouts in 80 innings on the mound.