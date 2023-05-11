Prep Sports Notebook: Covington Latin senior is top contender in 9th Region girls tennis once again















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter



Covington Latin tennis player Sara Watanabe has a 2-2 record in 9th Region girls singles finals and local coaches expect the senior to be the leading contender for the title in this year’s region tournament that begins Friday at Boone Woods Park.

Watanabe received the top-seed in the girls single bracket after winning the title the last two years. She was region runner-up in 2018 and 2019, but tennis was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

In the last two state tournaments, Watanabe made it to the semifinals in girls singles and lost a third-set tiebreaker each time that kept her from reaching the state final.

In February, the University of Cincinnati posted an announcement that Watanabe will join their women’s tennis team as a walk-on.

The 9th Region’s top seed in boys singles went to Covington Catholic junior Brady Hussey. He won that title the last two years, but he has not played any singles matches this spring while recovering from torn tendons in his right ankle.

Hussey, a state semifinalist last year, injured the ankle in the final weeks of basketball season. After a 10-week rehabilitation program, he said doctors gave him permission to play tennis.

He competed in a few doubles matches over the last two weeks to prepare for his return to singles in the boys region tournament that starts Saturday at CovCath.

The region’s top-seeded girls doubles team is Sadie Jones and Hallie King of Beechwood. They were slotted ahead of defending region champions Hailey Fullenkamp and Taylor Meenach of Notre Dame.

On the boys side, Alex Yeager and Kalei Christensen of CovCath are the top-seeded doubles duo. Both of them played in the region final last year with different partners.

TOP SEEDS FOR 9TH REGION TENNIS TOURNAMENTS

BOYS SINGLES: 1 — Brady Hussey (CovCath), 2 — Neel Reddy (Beechwood), 3 — Will Kreutzjans (CovCath), 4 — Carson Kute (St. Henry) 5 — Matthew Zurieck (Cooper), Jacob Kramer (Villa Madonna), Wade Hammond (St. Henry), Austin Arlinghaus (Holy Cross).

BOYS DOUBLES: 1 — Alex Yeager-Kalei Christensen (CovCath), 2 — Shayaan Ahmad-Joey Case (Villa Madonna), 3 — John Laskey-Eli Back (Highlands), 4 — Daniel Kyntchev-Nathan Warner (CovCath), 5 — Matthew Marlette-Navneenth Selvaraju (Ryle), Griffen Derry-Luke McElhaney (Dixie Heights), Benjamin Schuh-Nate Sorrentino (Highlands), Andrew Goodwin-Alex Hammond (St. Henry).

GIRLS SINGLES: 1 — Sara Watanabe (Covington Latin), 2 — Tapanee Boonyawat (Dixie Heights), 3 — Kyah Andros (Ryle), 4 — Kayla Johnson (Cooper), 5 — Lucy Bailey (Notre Dame), 6 — Anne Marie Richmond (Beechwood), 7 — Kate Carris (Highlands), 8 — Paige Arthur (St. Henry).

GIRLS DOUBLES: 1 — Sadie Jones-Hallie King (Beechwood), 2 — Hailey Fullenkamp-Taylor Meenach, 3 — Natalie Elleman-Allyse Rassenfoss, 4 — Avery Love-Lacey Guard (Ryle), 5 — Sam Spellman-Clare Shay (Notre Dame), 6 — Maddie Mitchell-Julia Lyons (Villa Madonna), 7 — Bria Patel-Bella McElwee (Villa Madonna), 8 — Eva Greene-Laney Green (NewCath).

Villa Madonna dominates tennis tournament for small school teams

Villa Madonna tennis players won three of the four championship medals in the small school tournament organized by local coaches that was held last weekend.

The field for the inaugural tournament also included singles players and doubles teams from St. Henry, Holy Cross, Beechwood and Newport Central Catholic.

“A couple of the smaller school coaches came together to come up with an All-A concept similar to what other sports have held although there is no tournament on a statewide basis,” said NewCath coach Greg Greene.

In the singles finals, Shayaan Ahmad of Villa Madonna defeated Neel Reddy of Beechwood, 6-1, 6-1, and Julia Lyons of Villa Madonna defeated Paige Arthur of St. Henry, 6-4, 6-2.

Joey Case and Jacob Kramer of Villa Madonna took the boys doubles title with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Danny Lee and Kyle Moellering of St. Henry. The girls title went to Sadie Jones and Haley King of Beechwood following a 6-3, 6-3 win over Gabby Ferris and Lani Keipert of St. Henry in the finals.

Walton-Verona grad earns award as freshman pitcher for Kentucky

Walton-Verona graduate Travis Smith was named co-winner of Freshman of the Week in Southeastern Conference baseball after his pitching performance for the University of Kentucky in a 7-3 win over South Carolina.

In his first career start against an SEC opponent, Smith allowed one run on four hits in six innings to pick up the win. He now has a 4-1 record and 3.62 ERA on the mound for the Wildcats this spring.

Smith is a redshirt freshman who had Tommy John surgery and heart surgery in 2021. In his last two starts against Louisville and South Carolina, the right-hander gave up two runs on eight hits with 13 strikeouts and five walks. Both runs came on solo homers.