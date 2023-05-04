Prep Sports Notebook: Beechwood baseball player among state’s top hitters makes college commitment















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A few hours after Beechwood baseball player Cameron Boyd announced his college commitment on Wednesday, the senior outfielder showed why he’s among the state’s leading hitters this spring.

According to his post on Twitter, Boyd accepted a scholarship from the University of Southern Indiana, a team that’s making the transition to NCAA Division I this year as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference.

“I would like to thank my parents and coaches for making all this possible,” he said in the post.

In Beechwood’s game against Highlands on Wednesday afternoon, Boyd went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two stolen bases. The senior entered the week with a .543 batting average that ranked 13th in statewide statistics. He was also among the state’s top five in home runs (10), hits (44), RBI (42) and slugging percentage (1.086).

Boyd’s basketball stats were equally impressive. He had team-high averages of 19.4 points and 7.2 rebounds last season when the Tigers earned a berth in the 9th Region tournament. He also surpassed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring.

The Beechwood baseball team will take a 19-6 record into a 35th District seeding game at home against Covington Catholic at 5 p.m. Friday. A victory will give the Tigers the top seed in the district playoffs that begin in two weeks.

Last year, CovCath defeated Beechwood, 7-5, in the district final, but the Tigers won their third consecutive 9th Region championship and made it to the quarterfinal round of the state tournament.

Holy Cross boys head basketball coach resigns after two seasons

Holy Cross is looking for a new boys head basketball coach to succeed Casey Sorrell, who resigned earlier this week to devote more time to his family.

The Indians compiled a 42-18 record in two seasons under Sorrell. Both teams won 9th Region All “A” Classic championships and this year’s team was runner-up in the small school state tournament.

One of the five senior starters on this year’s team was guard Jacob Meyer, who led the state in scoring for the second consecutive year with a 36.8 average. He also set a new 9th Region record in career scoring with 3,280 points.

After graduating from Simon Kenton High School in 2010, Sorrell played basketball at Erskine College in South Carolina. He started his coaching career in that state as a graduate assistant at Winthrop University before returning to Northern Kentucky.

He was a varsity assistant coach at Covington Catholic from 2016-2020. During the four seasons he was on the staff, the Colonels won one state championship and three 9th Region titles.

Cooper graduate on college golf team headed to NCAA tournament

Cooper graduate Rylan Wotherspoon is one of the top five golfers on the University of Cincinnati men’s team that will make its debut in the NCAA Division I playoffs May 15-17 in Las Vegas.

Teams will compete in six regional tournaments around the country. The top five teams in each one will advance to the NCAA championship finals May 26-31 in Scottsdale, Arizona. There will also be one individual qualifier from each regional.

Cincinnati received a berth in the 15-team Las Vegas regional after placing second in the American Athletic Conference tournament. Wotherspoon tied for 13th place on the leaderboard with a 3-over 213 total (70, 72, 71). He had the third-lowest score on his team.

Wotherspoon, who won the Mr. Kentucky Golf award as a high school junior, has compiled an 18-hole average of 71.75 that ranks fourth on the UC team during his freshman season.