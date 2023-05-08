Point Arc’s new Apparel Shop’s general manager, Connie Hutson, embraces mission for I/DD clients















By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

As soon as she got on the “app,” she said she knew.

“When I read about the purpose and mission of The Point, I knew at once, that’s where I belong. That is where I want to work and serve.”

And now she does.

Connie Hutson was named General Manager of The Point’s Apparel Shop – one of four social-enterprises owned and operated by the non-profit organization based in Covington.

The Point/Arc opened its first social enterprise – The Point Restaurant in 1982 – to provide vocational training to individuals with I/DD – intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In 1985, The Point Commercial Cleaning Company and Employment Program was added to provide job training, placement and lifelong follow-up. The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996.

In 2012, The Point/Arc opened the doors to The Point Apparel – formerly The Point Logo and Design Company.

In 2015, The Point Perk Coffee Shop opened as a way for the community to come in for a “feel good” cup of coffee, and to see the company’s mission in action.

“My goals for the Apparel Shop are quite simple,” said Hutson, a resident of Independence who grew up in Taylor Mill. “I want to – and need to — increase business as well as visibility while building relationships with customers and the community.”

The Simon Kenton High School graduate says she has her own 16-needle embroidering machine, and sewing as well as making clothing and crafts has always been her hobby.

That should come in quite handy for the new chief of the shop located at 216 West 36th Street in Latonia.

The Apparel Shop has made – and created – everything from T-shirts to golf shirts, hats, caps and even aprons – all with customized logos. During the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl season, The Apparel Shop could not print – and sell – customized Bengals’ T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies fast enough.

So how did a hobby eventually lead to a full-time General Manager’s position?

“Believe it or not,” Hutson said, “I knew Leslie (Vickers) through church. She told me all about The Point, and I was extremely interested.”

Leslie Vickers is the new VP/Point Enterprises – and oversees the social enterprises for the entire organization.

“The mission, and the good The Point does for individuals is truly a blessing,” she said, “I knew I wanted to work here.”

The Point/Arc was founded in 1972 – in 2022 the organization celebrated its 50th anniversary. A group of parents, 50 years ago, were fighting for the educational rights of their children who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability.

The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

When Connie Hutson learned of The Point/Arc’s purpose – she quickly realized it was hers as well.