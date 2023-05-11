Parties choose candidates: Early voting starts today through Saturday; Election Day is Tuesday

Early voting in Kentucky’s primary election starts today and runs through Saturday.
Voters will cast ballots according to their party registration to select the party’s candidates to appear on the November ballot.
The General Assembly last year established “in-person no excuse absentee” voting for at least eight hours a day on the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before an election.
Check with your county clerk to find out where and what hours an early ballot may be cast.
On Tuesday, Election Day, polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as voters nominate candidates for statewide offices.
A special election in Bath, Clark, Menifee, Montgomery and part of Fayette counties will choose a state senator to complete the unexpired term of Dr. Ralph Alvarado, who became Tennessee’s health commissioner. Three candidates are running for the District 28 seat.
In the governor’s race, twelve Republicans and two Democrats are vying to challenge Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear in November.
Down ballot, Democrats have one other contested primary: agriculture secretary.
One Republican is running for attorney general while the other constitutional offices — secretary of state, auditor of public accounts, treasurer and agriculture commissioner — are contested on the Republican side.