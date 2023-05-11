Park Hills city council purchases building on Dixie Highway as new home for city government















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Park Hills government has found a new home — one with a little more room, and a chance to be ADA accessible for residents.

At the regular council meeting this week, Council members passed a municipal order authorizing Mayor Kathy Zembrodt to purchase the real property located at 1502 Dixie Highway.

The building has an address of 1500 instead of 1502, but council member Pam Spoor said she hopes to put ‘City of Park Hills’ on the front of the building soon anyway.

“I’d like it to be correct,” said council member Dr Joe Daugherty.

Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said they would get a couple of estimates on how much it would be to change the sign to read City of Park Hills. There is also a certain amount of writing on the door.

“This is the second municipal order for this transaction,” said Councilmember Sarah Froelich.

Council member Spoor said that one was for the contract, and one is for the deed.

As with much of this journey to find a building to give Park Hills a little room, this will take more time.

“Nothing the city does is easy,” said Mayor Zembrodt.

The left part of the building has a tenant, Edward Jones, and they have another couple of years on their lease. Once the contract is signed, the owner will have 60 days until the city takes possession.

“We will be moving the police into the right side, but that won’t be until July,” Zembrodt said. “That will free up the second floor at the old building, but it will give the police more room and make the police department ADA compliant.”

Eventually the city wants to move the city clerk, Julie Alig, out of the original building on the first floor, and put her office on the left side of the new building. Then the first floor will be used to hold the council meetings. Of course, between all those moves there will be a lot of work to clean, renovate, and actually move things from one place to another.

“It’s been a hard deal just getting to this point,” said Zembrodt. “Down the road, when we move Julie into the new building, we will convert the first floor into our council chambers, and it will be able to hold 70 people, and be ADA compliant.”

She said there is less room on the second floor, about 400 square feet, and there are no definite plans for that floor yet, but Zembrodt thinks it could turn into office space.