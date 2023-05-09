Parish Kitchen and Covington Rotary team up to keep the meals coming — making sure the hunrgry are fed















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

The numbers are truly staggering.

Take a look — 22,850 sandwiches and 1,615 bottles of water.

That’s the three-year totals the Covington Rotary Club has prepared and donated – weekly – to The Parish Kitchen, 1561 Madison Avenue, Covington.

The connection for the Club and The Kitchen was an easy one, at least according to Brenda Fauber.

“During Covid, food wasn’t being served,” said the Community Service Coordinator for the Covington-based service club. “We called around to various charity organizations and shelters.”

What the Club volunteered to do was quite the task – 150 sandwiches prepared weekly plus bottled water

After three years strong, the relationship between The Parish Kitchen and Covington Rotary has been a strong bond.

Since 1974, Parish Kitchen has served a free lunch every day in Covington to anyone who is hungry.

And since 2020 The Covington Rotary has helped continue the tradition.

“Our volunteers make those sandwiches – without complaint – weekly, and we’re proud to deliver them,” Fauber said.

What started at Mother of God Church, soon moved to the corner of Pike and Russell, where the Parish served for many years.

In 2020 – during the Covid pandemic – the Parish Kitchen relocated to 1651 Madison and 16th Street in Covington.

The Parish welcomes anyone entering their doors between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, for a wholesome meal – as well as a respite from the elements.

“Everyone is treated with dignity, respect, affection, attention and hospitality,” said Fauber. “That’s the guiding principles of Parish Kitchen.”

For the first 10-plus months of 2020 – in the new Parish location – meals could only be served in a take-out container due to the pandemic.

The dining room was opened on June 1, 2021 for indoor dining.

The Covington Rotary answered the bell – and some 22,850 sandwiches later, the relationship lives on.

Parish Kitchen is a ministry of the Diocese of Covington, a prominent program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Covington.

The Parish has three paid full-time positions, four paid part-time positions and, of course the entire Covington Rotary helping to serve.