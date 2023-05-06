Pandemic to Prosperity report gives overview of how COVID affected our lives — in all aspects















The National Conference on Citizenship, in partnership with Fair Count and the Southern Economic Advancement Project released the latest Pandemic to Prosperity: South report, an overview of the COVID-related impacts on Kentuckians’ lives and livelihoods, governments, civic institutions, and overall well-being.

Though the COVID national emergency has officially ended (and WHO has declared the global crisis is over), the impacts of the worldwide COVID crisis will be felt for generations — leaders will be dealing with the ways COVID changed our society and civic life in order to plan a path forward toward recovery.

State and local governments prioritizing investments for the American Rescue Plan, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the Inflation Reduction Act can use these findings to target disparities that ultimately undermine community resilience and prosperity.

Some new key findings in the report can be found below:

• DEATH RATE: Kentucky had the 4th highest death rate in the nation (1,085 deaths per 100,000 population) in 2020 and 2021. From 2020-2021, approximately 1.6 million Americans died, in excess of expected deaths, about half of whom were working-age. Covid was a leading cause of death but other causes spiked sharply, including drug overdoses, suicides, motor vehicle deaths, and pregnancy-related deaths .

• LIMITING PUBLIC HEALTH ORDERS: Since the pandemic struck, Kentucky passed legislation that limits the governor’s and state and local health officials’ authority to issue a public health emergency order and restricts the duration, scope, and termination of the emergency order. Public health officials across the nation have expressed strong concern about how these restrictions will impact the response to future Covid outbreaks and potential pandemics.

• STUDENT LOAN RELIEF: 12% of Kentuckians (approx. 563,000 people) are estimated to be eligible for federal student loan relief. The pause on student loan payments saved borrowers an average of $393 a month, an essential support as many struggled with unstable income over the course of the pandemic.



• COMPETITIVE ELECTIONS: In Kentucky, there were no competitive races (won by a margin of less than 8%) in the 2022 midterm elections for the U.S. House of Representatives. Competitive elections increase voter turnout and future political engagement. They also tend to generate more outreach to voters and political information, resulting in a more politically informed and energized electorate.

Read the full report here.