Our Rich History: The 1960s and 1970s — cars, buses, the Dixie Terminal and downtown Cincinnati

The 1960s were a turning point in history. US astronauts landed on the moon, Martin Luther King Jr. and others led the Civil Rights movement, and automobiles began to change the urban landscape of America. My mom learned to drive, as I recall, in the early 1960s, when we were still a one-car family. In 1968, my dad bought our family its nicest car ever, a brand new Ford XL fastback, with a blue metallic body and a black vinyl roof. Nearly 17.75 feet in length and 6.5 feet in width, it had a powerful 390 V8 engine, air conditioning, hidden headlights, and a very comfortable suspension system. My dad continued to drive our 1965 Ford Custom to work in Downtown Cincinnati each day (my grandfather Tenkotte also had a 1965 Ford Custom), while mom adopted what we and the other neighborhood kids clearly regarded as the “super cool” car: https://www.uniqueclassiccars.com/vehicles/1190/1968 ford-xl-fastback

The Ford XL was built to last. Our family drove it for nearly thirty years before selling it to a classic car enthusiast. We used the car on our two “biggest” vacations, to Niagara Falls and Daytona Beach. Mom drove us all over Northern Kentucky, to shopping at Kroger, Superx Drugs, and W.T. Grant’s in Fort Mitchell’s Expressway Plaza, and to Downtown Covington and its vast array of department, five and dime, shoe, and specialty stores.

However, mom was not fond of driving that huge Ford XL to Downtown Cincinnati, which was frequently congested and difficult to find a parking spot in the 1960s and 1970s.

Instead, we were in for a different treat once or twice a year. We would walk up the hill of our street to the nearby Dixie Highway, where we would catch a Green Line bus to Downtown Cincinnati. The Green Line buses from Northern Kentucky picked up and dropped off passengers at the Dixie Terminal at 4th and Walnut Streets, in the heart of downtown. The terminal was convenient to shopping, entertainment, and offices. Further, the Dixie Terminal was all indoors, so you didn’t have to wait outside in the sun or rain for a bus.

After disembarking, we would immediately walk into the lower level of the terminal itself to say hello to my cousins, Clyde, Ruth, and Rita Jacob, who owned the Dixie Terminal Food Shop. The Jacob brothers, Clyde, Tony and Paul, also owned the Brothers Three Restaurant on the same level.

Next, we’d proceed up the steps to the main level of the Dixie Terminal, with its beautiful vaulted Rookwood tile ceiling and marble walls. Designed by the architectural firm of Garber and Woodward, the Dixie Terminal opened in 1921. It was featured in a scene in the movie Rain Man.

Exiting onto 4th Street, we would begin our trek to Cincinnati’s major department stores, McAlpin’s and Pogue’s on 4th Street, Shillito’s on 7th Street, and JCPenney in the Terrace Hilton Hotel on 6th Street. We would usually check out Shillito’s bargain basement before proceeding to the many departments upstairs.

Shillito’s was THE major downtown department store. You could buy anything and everything there — from clothes to shoes to domestics to furniture and televisions, pets, books, and baked goods. I was a budding “bookaphile,” so mom had me try on clothes first (not something that I enjoyed), and then she would take me to the book department.

Shillito’s had a restaurant too. In fact, McAlpin’s and Pogue’s also had small restaurants: https://www.nkytribune.com/2018/01/our-rich-history-cincinnatis-legendary-downtown-department-stores-and-the-grand-downtown-dining-experience/.

Our lunch tradition, however, was to go to Hathaway’s in the Carew Tower Arcade. There, we ordered up a fresh and tasty lunch of a hamburger, French fries, and a fountain drink. In the 1960s, that was a real treat. Families like my own seldom dined at restaurants. We ate nearly all our meals at home or packed our lunches and snacks for long drives.

Sometimes, if we had time, we would visit my dad, who worked as a CPA in the Ingalls Building at 4th and Vine Streets. Of course, he was often busy meeting with clients, so sometimes we bypassed this and headed for home in the late afternoon. We proceeded back to the Dixie Terminal to catch a Dixie Highway bus for home. Mom let me pull the bus cord signal right before our bus stop, to let the bus driver know that we wanted to disembark.

Growing up in the 1960s was an interesting experience. It was the end of the post-WWII era and the beginning of a new one, punctuated by the Vietnam War. Perhaps it was fascinating because I was a child, when each and every new experience became something to be remembered and cherished.

Perhaps too, as an adult, I have lost something of my ability to live in the moment — to slow down and smell the roses — or at least the smell of the heavy diesel bus exhausts of the Dixie Terminal!

