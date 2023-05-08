Our Rich History: Henrietta Cleveland made the world a better place, left legacy — St. Elizabeth Healthcare















By Paul A. Tenkotte

Special to NKyTribune

She was the daughter of a wealthy Boone County farmer and the granddaughter of Jacob Fowler, one of the earliest pioneers of Northern Kentucky. In 1834, she married George P. Cleveland, a seventh-generation member of a well-known New England family. It seemed like a

storybook life. And then it all came crashing down for Henrietta Esther Scott Cleveland

(1817–1907).

In 1838, Henrietta and George’s first child, Charles, died at age two. Then, in January 1839, 31-year-old George died. Henrietta was one month pregnant at the time. Later that year, she gave birth to George Putnam Cleveland, who died at age 11 in July 1851.

But Henrietta Cleveland did not drown herself in sorrow or lose her faith in a loving and merciful God. At some point—we don’t know exactly when—she converted to Catholicism, like her friend Sarah Worthington King Peter (1800–1877) of Cincinnati, who also was a widow.

Together, these two women embraced life with value and purpose, knocked down walls of hatred and poverty, and founded institutions that still reach thousands of people daily in the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area.

Henrietta Cleveland and Sarah Worthington King Peter approached Covington’s first Catholic

bishop, George Aloysius Carrell (bishop, 1853–1868), whom they knew from his presidency of

Xavier College (now Xavier University) in Cincinnati. They wanted to establish a hospital in Covington. But the Diocese of Covington was brand new, poor, and very understaffed.

Nevertheless, Cleveland and Peter convinced him, and raised the necessary funds to buy the

hospital’s first building. In 1861, St. Elizabeth Hospital opened on East Seventh Street in

Covington. The Sisters of the Poor of St. Francis staffed the hospital, and served everyone, regardless of religion or race. During the Civil War, Cleveland and Peter visited Union and Confederate soldiers alike, and nursed Thomas Major, of John Hunt Morgan’s Raiders, backed to health. In their loving eyes, everyone deserved respect and dignity.

After the Civil War, Cleveland and Peter assisted St. Elizabeth Hospital in buying its second location, the former Western Baptist Theological Institute on West Eleventh Street in Covington, which had served as a Union army hospital during the war.

In 1907, Henriette Cleveland passed away at age 90. She is buried in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, Kentucky, where a lovely monument was erected to her memory by St. Elizabeth

Healthcare in 2011 to commemorate the 150th anniversary of her hospital.

Henrietta Cleveland proved that each and every one of us, despite our trials and tribulations, can make the world a better place.

