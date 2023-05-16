One upset in 9th Region boys tennis quarterfinals; Highlands, Ryle baseball teams win district titles















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Seven of the eight top seeds in singles and doubles won their quarterfinal matches in the 9th Region boys tennis tournament on Monday at Covington Catholic to secure berths in the state tournament.

The only upset came in doubles as No. 5 seeds Matt Marlette and Navneeth Selvaraju of Ryle won a third-set tiebreaker against No. 4 seeds Daniel Kyntchev and Nathan Warner of CovCath to advance to the final four.

The Ryle duo will face No. 2 seeds Shayaan Ahmed and Joey Case of Villa Madonna in the semifinals on Tuesday. The other doubles match will be No. 1 seeds Alex Yeager and Kalei Christensen of CovCath vs. No. 3 seeds John Laskey and Eli Back of Highlands.

The singles semifinal matches will be No. 1 Brady Hussey of CovCath vs. No. 4 Carson Kute of St. Henry and No. 2 Neel Reddy of Beechwood vs. No. 3 Will Kreutzjans of CovCath.

All of them won quarterfinal matches in straight sets except for Kute, who came out on top in a third-set tiebreaker against Matthew Zureick of Cooper.

The boys semifinal matches will be played Tuesday at CovCath. The top five team scores going into that round are CovCath 11, St. Henry 8, Highlands 6, Beechwood 6 and Villa Madonna 5.

The 9th Region girls tennis tournament began Monday at Boone Woods Park and will resume there on Tuesday.

The scores in two district baseball finals played on Monday were Ryle 8, Conner 5 in the 33rd and Highlands 3, Newport Central Catholic 0 in the 36th. This is the 11th consecutive time that Highlands has been district champion. Ryle won its first district title since 2019.

Baseball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT WALTON-VERONA

Tuesday

Championship: Simon Kenton vs. Walton-Verona, 5:30 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT LLOYD

Monday

St. Henry vs. Villa Madonna, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Lloyd, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT MEINKEN FIELD

Tuesday

Championship: Covington Catholic vs. Beechwood, 5 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Tuesday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Brossart, 5 p.m.

Softball district tournament schedules

32nd DISTRICT AT GRANT COUNTY

Wednesday

Championship: Grant County vs. Simon Kenton, 6 p.m.

33rd DISTRICT AT RYLE

Wednesday

Championship: Cooper vs. Ryle, 6 p.m.

34th DISTRICT AT DIXIE HEIGHTS

Tuesday

Dixie Heights vs. Ludlow, 5:30 p.m.

Villa Madonna vs. Lloyd, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship game, 5:30 p.m.

35TH DISTRICT AT BOWMAN FIELD

Tuesday

Beechwood vs. Holy Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Beechwood-Holy Cross winner, 5:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT VETS

Wednesday

Highlands vs. Bellevue, 5 p.m.

Friday

Championship: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands-Bellevue winner, 5 p.m.

37TH DISTRICT AT SCOTT

Tuesday

Championship: Campbell County vs. Scott, 7:30 p.m.