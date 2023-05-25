Notre Dame girls, Ryle boys take home championship trophies after Class 3A, Region 5 track meet















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

A highly competitive Class 3A, Region 5 track and field meet ended with the Notre Dame girls and Ryle boys teams carrying off championship trophies on Wednesday at Dixie Heights High School.

Depth carried Notre Dame to the girls team title. The Pandas only event winner was senior Ellie Greenwell in the 1600 and 800 runs, but they took the team title with 110 points followed by Dixie Heights with 100.5.

Dixie Heights won the 4×100 and 4×200 relays and had two individual region champions — freshman Aubrey Elkins in the long jump and junior Caroline Cooper in the high jump.

Conner also won four events and junior Isabella Vonlehman received gold medals in each one. She crossed the finish line first in the 100, 200 and 400 dashes and the 4×400 relay for the Cougars.

The only double-winner in girls field events was Ryle junior Viktoria Emelianova in the shot put and discus.

Ryle won five events in the Class 3A boys region meet and took the team title with 134 points. Cooper was one of three teams that won four events and placed second with 103 points.

The individual event-winners for Ryle were senior Kaden Gardner in the 110 and 300 hurdles, junior Tiger Bartlett in the 1600 run and junior Ben Coker in the high jump. The Raiders also won the 4×100 relay.

Cooper placed first in the other three relay events with Austin Liversgowdy, Elijah Harrison, Alex Prevatte and Preston Winiger running on two winning relays. The Jaguars only individual champion was senior Nnambi Ajaezu in the triple jump.

CovCath junior Ethan Long was a triple winner in the 100 and 200 dashes and high jump. Campbell County junior Hunter Wiseman won the shot put and discus.

Complete results from the Class 3A, Region 5 track and field meet are posted on the ky,milesplit.com website.