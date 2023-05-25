Northern Kentucky scouting honors Covington’s Norm Norm Desmarais with Golden Eagle Award















Dan Beard Council, BSA has honored the leadership and service of Norm Desmarais, founder of Covington business Tier1 Performance, with their Golden Eagle Award at a breakfast event held Wednesday at The Metropolitan Club.

“Last year, 33 Northern Kentucky Scouts earned the prestigious rank of Eagle,” said Andrew Zahn, Scout Executive and CEO of the Dan Beard Council. “And it is because of support from community leaders, such as Desmarais and Tier1 Performance, that Scouting remains the largest and most impactful youth leadership development program in our area.”

“The mission and vision of Scouting transcends race, religion, gender, geography and socio-economic status,” Zahn said. “And each year it is incredibly humbling to see leaders come together to ensure all youth have these opportunities to grow and thrive through our Scouting programs.”

Trinity Nalley, Life Scout from Troop 1712 in Williamstown, was the keynote speaker for the event sharing how the lessons learned and opportunities she’s been given through Scouting has made a lasting impact on her life and the lives of her fellow Scouts. Trinity plans to complete her Eagle Scout requirements this fall.

The Dan Beard Council, BSA is the area’s largest youth organization serving 12,000 youth and mobilizing over 5,000 volunteers each year in 12 counties serving Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky.

For more information on The Golden Eagle Award Breakfast, visit the Golden Eagle Breakfast webpage.

Dan Beard Council, BSA