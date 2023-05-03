Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative seeking speakers for 2023 Regional Summit Nov. 2















The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative is seeking speakers for its 2023 Regional Summit, scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 2 at MegaCorp Pavilion, located at 101 W. 4th Street in Newport.

Each year the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit gathers more than 400 professional women from all stages of the workforce including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals, entrepreneurs and those with encore careers for a day of professional development programming. The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative is currently seeking dynamic, insightful, and engaging speakers to lead breakout sessions throughout the day.

Presenters must be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. — exact times to be determined — to lead a session for approximately 30-60 minutes. Each session will be offered once throughout the day. Presentations should be tied to the event’s overarching theme of mentorship and networking. Potential presentation topics could include, but are not limited to:

• Exploring what successful goal setting looks like

• Leaning into mentorship for different perspectives and career rejuvenation

• Positively shaping someone’s career journey as a mentor

• Qualities to look for in a strong mentor

• Networking effectively and efficiently

• Determining unique ways to enhance your personal and professional growth

• Identifying a strong mentor for your career path

Those with expertise in the above topics, or other relevant topics for professional women, are invited to apply as a presenter online at www.NKYChamber.com/WISummitApp.

Applications are due Tuesday, July 18, by 5 p.m. Presenters will be notified in August. For questions or more information contact Holly Nibert, Director of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative, at hnibert@NKYChamber.com or 859-426-3651.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce