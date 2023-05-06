Nonprofit organizations from across the state to participate in 11th Kentucky Gives Day May 9















Nonprofit organizations from across the Commonwealth will participate in the 11th annual Kentucky Gives Day on Tuesday, May 9. The 24-hour online giving campaign will provide participating charities the opportunity to raise as much money as possible from midnight (EDT) through 11:59 p.m. – all through a single website, www.kygives.org.

The 268 participating nonprofits are 501(c)(3) charities that represent human services, health care, children, the arts, humanitarian aid, animal welfare, the environment, and more from across Kentucky. Donors can find a list of all organizations at www.kygives.org, as well as profiles of each participating nonprofit. Fundraising totals will be updated in real-time throughout the day, as well as on Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #kygives23.

A heat map will add friendly competition to the online event, showing which Kentucky counties are represented by donors. Prizes will be awarded to organizations throughout the day, and many participants have secured matching gifts or challenges as donor incentives.

During the 2022 event, Kentuckians came together to help 223 nonprofits raise over $760,000. In its ten-year history, Kentucky Gives Day has raised over $4.2 million, and participating organizations hope to have another record-breaking year on May 9.

The event is sponsored by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Kentucky and Aetna Better Health of Kentucky, and media partners supporting the event include WHAS, WLAP, and Kentucky News Network.

For more information about Kentucky Gives Day, visit www.kygives.org.

Kentucky Nonprofit Network