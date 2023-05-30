Nonprofit Ohio River Way releases 52-page guide to exploring river recreation and its communites















Ohio River Way has released the first-of-its-kind “Guide to the Ohio River Way”. The 52-page publication will help readers dive into river recreation — from the natural beauty of the Ohio River to the vibrant culture of its communities.

“It’s really an impressive marketing tool for the river and for our entire region,” said Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Purveal after seeing the Guide. “I personally can’t wait to distribute copies to our city employees.”

The inaugural publication, created in partnership with Cincy Magazine, was written by people who love the outdoors, including recreation advocates, conservationists and researchers. Their goal was simple: help people find adventure, from paddling or boating on the river, to cycling or hiking on local trails, to exploring the main streets and historic sites of our river towns.

The Ohio River Way launched the Guide at a virtual summit of organizations and community leaders, including elected officials from 23 communities along more than 300 miles of the Ohio River.

Mayor Sean Dunne of Portsmouth, Ohio, was especially excited. When asked about the Guide and Portsmouth’s decision to partner with the Ohio River Way, he used a sports metaphor: “Would you mind if Lebron James went on your pickup team at the local park?”

Down the river in Louisville, Mayor Craig Greenberg also touted his city’s commitment to promoting “the Ohio River Way of Life” alongside fellow river towns.

The Ohio River Way has ordered 40,000 copies of the Guide and, while supplies last, plans to distribute them for free to its members. These include communities, tourism bureaus, other organizations and individuals who care about the river.

The first annual Guide to the Ohio River Way, as said by Mayor Dunne, is an “incredible slam dunk.” Plan your next adventure with the online flip-book or become a member and request your personal copy at ohioriverway.org.

The Ohio River Way is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to help people find adventure, inspire care for the land and water, and boost the economies of Ohio River communities. It does this by building partnerships that promote safe, healthy outdoor recreation, education and tourism. You can reach them at info@ohioriverway.org.

Ohio River Way