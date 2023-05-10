NKyians invited to celebrate historic preservation during NKY Restoration Weekend in Newport May 13















Need repair and maintenance solutions for your historic home? Wondering which projects you can undertake yourself? Not sure how to hire a contractor who “gets” historic homes?

You’ll find the answers you seek at the 13th annual NKY Restoration Weekend on Saturday, May 13, at Newport Intermediate School at 95 W. 9th Street in Newport.

The event is a celebration of historic preservation that features informative seminars, workshops, practical advice, and services to the historic homeowner, property owner, and building professional.

“One of the many benefits of attending the Restoration Weekend is the opportunity to learn from experts in the field of historic preservation,” said City of Covington’s Historic Preservation Officer Kaitlin Bryan. “These experts can provide valuable insight and guidance on the best methods for restoring and preserving historic homes, as well as tips on how to maintain these homes in the future.”

Don’t own a historic home but love historic preservation? This event is for you too.

“This camaraderie can be a valuable source of support and inspiration for anyone interested in historic preservation in our region,” Bryan said. “The educational sessions are intended to help homeowners gain firsthand experience on the best practices in preservation.”

Registration is highly recommended because the event typically attracts up to 300 people and sessions fill up fast. Registration event schedule, location, and additional information is available at www.nkyrestoration.com.

Free parking will be available in the school parking lot. Coffee and snacks will be available that morning at no cost, courtesy of Biggby Coffee. And a free lunch will be provided by local venues Brix Catering, The Pretzel Place, Siam Orchid, Empanadas Box, and Schneider’s Sweet Shop.

Topics to be presented include:

• Energy efficiency.

• Plaster repair.

• Box gutters.

• Painted brick.

• Conquering unexpected repairs and maintenance.

• “House forensics.”

• Decorative plaster.

• Wood window rehab.

• Hazardous materials management.

• Historic paint colors

• Brick and masonry repair

• Faux finishes

• Stained glass

• Applying for historic tax credits

• Local historic districts.

• Insight about people and life in Covington between 1850-1920, aka “Who lived in my house?”

Among the presenters are David Lamb of Embers Fireplace & Chimney, Eric Hempleman of Hempleman Contracting, Beth Johnson of the Cincinnati Preservation Association, Rebecca Weber with Comey & Shepherd, Stef Adams with Guaranteed Rate, John McEwan of McEwan Fine Carpentry, Toni Winston of Winston Family Group and Tiburon Energy and Construction, Chris Harris of Stantec, Katie B. Wilborn of the Kentucky Heritage Council, and Joseph C. Pierson, a lawyer and architectural historian with Pinion Advisors in Louisville.

NKY Restoration Weekend began as a conversation over coffee between Jody Robinson, Bellevue’s former historic preservation officer, and Beth Aderholt Grindley, who worked for Tri-State Wholesale, and blossomed into a signature event where property owners can find free resources and training on how to best care for their historic homes.

The event is funded in part with federal funds from the National Park Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior and administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council. NKY Restoration is a group of historic preservation enthusiasts who represent businesses, non-profit organizations, local Historic Preservation offices in the region, and others who share a passion for the region’s historic fabric.

City of Covington