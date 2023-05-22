NKY Young Professionals June 1 Lunchtime Leader Chat to feature NKY Chamber President Brent Cooper















Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce will be the featured speaker for the Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) next Lunchtime Leader Chat June 1.

Lunchtime Leader Chat will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce offices, located at 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, in Ft. Mitchell. Cooper will discuss his career journey and share insights and advice for young professionals looking to advance in their career.

The Lunchtime Leader Chat series provides an exclusive opportunity for NKYPs to connect with regional community and business leaders as they share professional development tips, industry insights and personal mantras.

“The Lunchtime Leader Chat is for any young professional who wants to build connections and hear from our region’s most influential leaders speak about the challenges, opportunities and lessons learned over the course of their careers,” said Kyle Frizzell, Director of Events. “Brent’s insight, vision and experience is valuable to anyone who wants to go further in business and in life. This is a must-attend event.”

As President and CEO of the NKY Chamber, Cooper leads the largest business organization in Northern Kentucky, representing nearly 1,700 businesses and approximately 175,000 employees. A University of Kentucky graduate, he has over 25 years of experience as an entrepreneur and business owner.

Cooper is very active in the NKY community. He is a 2005 Leadership NKY class member and 2016 Leadership Cincinnati participant. He currently serves on several Boards including the Kentucky State Chamber of Commerce Board, NKU Foundation Board, MeetNKY – Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau Board, OKI Regional Council of Governments Board, Gateway Foundation Board and the NKY Education Council.

Registration for NKYP’s Lunchtime Leader Chat is $20 for YPs, $30 for NKY Chamber members, and $40 for future NKY Chamber members. Registration is required and available online at www.NKYChamber.com.

