NKY Chamber’s annual awards recognizing top leaders accepting nominations — deadline is June 1















Nominations are now being accepted for the NKY Chamber’s annual awards recognizing outstanding leaders in the NKY Chamber and in the community — and the deadline is June 1.

Winners will be announced in July and awards presented at the NKY Chamber Annual Dinner Presented by Fifth Third Bank on September 14 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center

Nominations are being accepted for the following awards:

Walter R. Dunlevy/Frontiersman Award was established in 1968 and recognizes an individual who has a lifelong history of outstanding service to the Northern Kentucky community, exhibits outstanding service to their profession or industry, and exemplifies the highest standards of personal integrity and family responsibility.

Northern Kentucky ImageMaker Award is presented on special occasions to an individual or company bringing national or international attention to the Northern Kentucky community through their achievements.

Walter L. Pieschel (MVP) Award is named in memory of the NKY Chamber’s first volunteer leader and recognizes an individual NKY Chamber member who has provided outstanding volunteer service to the NKY Chamber as a committee member, committee chair, or in any other special capacity during the past 12 months.

Northern Kentucky Unity Award is presented to an individual or company who has shown leadership in bringing Northern Kentuckians together to address and solve common challenges and issues, and who has shown leadership in seeking regional solutions to Northern Kentucky’s challenges.

Investing in Equity Award, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, is given to an individual who has advanced Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility work in Northern Kentucky in meaningful and measurable ways.

Nominations should be submitted online at NKYChamber.com/ADNominations. The nomination deadline is 5 p.m. on June 1, 2023. All nominations will be kept confidential. Current members of the NKY Chamber’s Board of Directors are not eligible to receive these awards.

For a list of previous award winners, click here.

