NKY Chamber to host diversity, equity and inclusion event June 9 at St. E. Training and Education Center















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host its largest DEI event of the year, Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community, from 7:30 a.m. to Noon on Friday, June 9, at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center, 3861 Olympic Blvd. in Erlanger.

This is the second year for the annual meeting focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Northern Kentucky business and healthcare communities.

“The NKY Chamber is committed to building workplace cultures that are welcoming to all,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “With St. Elizabeth Healthcare serving as the host sponsor for Investing in Equity, and with the support of Fifth Third Bank for all of the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, we have an opportunity to bring the business and healthcare sectors together to align on actionable ways to remove barriers for attracting and retaining diverse talent to Northern Kentucky so we can create an inclusive community.”

Lillian Dukes, Senior Vice President of Technical Operations for Atlas Air, will serve as this year’s keynote speaker. Dukes has more than 30 years of global experience delivering strategic organizational improvements in start-up, turnaround and mature manufacturing environments. She has driven development and change initiatives from concept through realized growth and profitability in companies such as Spirit AeroSystems, Beechcraft Corporation, American Airlines, American Eagle Airlines and GE.

Dukes is an advisory board member for AWESOME, an organization that focuses on advancing women leaders in supply chain leadership, and she received the Legendary Leadership Award in 2021. In 2022, she was honored as one of Savoy Magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America.

A panel discussion moderated by Dr. Eddie Howard, Vice President at Northern Kentucky University, will feature Jessica Wimsatt, Attorney at Littler Mendelson PC; Marla Harrington, HR Manager at USI, LLC; and Melissa McDonald, Global Education Director at Cincy World Affairs Council.

Breakout sessions include:

• Culture Matters: Why What Got Us “Here”, Won’t Take Us “There” with Chris Johnson, Chief Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Belonging Officer at Frost Brown Todd. • The Employer Toolkit: Addressing Attraction, Retention, and Engagement Through Equitable Solutions with Travis Speice, Applied Research Director, The Women’s Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation. • Establishing Associate Resource Groups to Support Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging in Your Organization! Moderated by Tracy Stokes, Sr. Consultant, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Speakers include: • Ariel Murphy – Patient Experience Consultant, St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Anne Hummeldorf – Senior ERP PeopleSoft Systems Analyst, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Davis Robinson, PhD. – Director, Leadership Academy

• Julie McGregor – Senior Vice President CHRO- Human Resources, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Danae Brown – Manager Rehabilitation Services, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Erin Bush – Engagement & Culture Consultant, St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Ricardo Horn – Manager Post-Acute Community Relationships, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

“As one of the largest employers in the region, St. Elizabeth is invested in driving diversity, equity and inclusion in everything we do for our workforce, patients and community,” said Tracy Stokes, Sr. Consultant Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We are excited to have the opportunity to again work with the Chamber to amplify the message of inclusivity in the NKY/Cincinnati region and work towards being the healthiest community in America!”

The NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives are powered by Fifth Third Bank.

“Fifth Third Bank is proud to continue its support of the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, including powerhouse events like Investing in Equity that encourage our community to dig deeper than buzzwords to find the true meaning and pathways toward strategies that encourage diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Stephanie A. Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer for Fifth Third Bank. “This is how we will continue to grow, attract and retain diverse talent to Northern Kentucky.”

Registration for Investing in Equity: Building an Inclusive Business Community is $65 for NKY Chamber members, $80 for future members, and the YP rate is $50. More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com/equity.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s DEI initiatives, powered by Fifth Third Bank, visit NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce