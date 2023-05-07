NKY Chamber names 50 high school juniors selected for the 2024 Regional Youth Leadership class

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 50 high school juniors selected for the 2024 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class, representing nearly 40 schools in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. This class marks the 30th year of the NKY Chamber’s signature program.
During the eight-month program, students will use the community as a classroom to collaborate with local business and civic leaders to enhance their educational experiences and complement their classroom learning. Sessions will occur once a month, and during this time, the students will be introduced to a variety of topics including arts and culture, diversity and human services, economic development, health, law, leadership, and local government.
Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum GPA of 3.0, a demonstration of leadership potential in their school and/or community, an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.
“This class, like those before them, includes an impressive group of motivated and talented students. We’re excited to assist them along their journey to ensure they are properly equipped to make important leadership decisions in their careers and within their communities,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “Over the years, we’ve seen our participants go on to accomplish extraordinary things. I look forward to seeing the difference that these class members make as they develop their leadership skills and go on to be the future leaders of tomorrow.”
Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024
Safa Ahmad, Ursuline Academy
Hannah Alex, Sycamore High School
Clara Allen, St. Ursula Academy
Ethan Barker, Villa Madonna Academy
Tara Barkley, Dixie Heights High School
Luke Bertsch, Bishop Brossart High School
Julia Bohl, Mariemont High School
Kevin Buemi, Dayton High School
Katie Clark, Larry A. Ryle High School
Addison Clifton, Dayton High School
Abby Collins, St. Ursula Academy
Darnea Davis Walker, Western Hills University High School
Kye Denham, Beechwood High School
Hannan Dusing, Notre Dame Academy
Joey Enzweiler, Campbell County High School
Laura Fagan, Mount Notre Dame
Kate Fausz, Highlands High School
Sebastian Feldkamp, Madeira High School
Sean Gawronski, Anderson High School
Jason George, Finneytown High School
Briana Gomes, Lloyd Memorial High School
Yuri Graves, Boone County High School
Ethan Grindstaff, Grindstaff Homeschool
Makayla Hagedorn, St. Henry District High School
Jimmy Holtz, Holy Cross High School
Didi Jiradamkerng, Notre Dame Academy
Samantha Kayne, Indian Hill High School
Ry Kelley, Walnut Hills High School
Maya Lawrie, Notre Dame Academy
Angela Lemus, Holmes High School
Jocelyn Monson, Holy Cross High School
Mason Moyle, Summit Country Day
Lily Peffer, Simon Kenton High School
Roger Phelps, iLEAD Academy
Emma Prus, Madeira High School
Tanvi Rakesh, Cooper High School
Jack Rauf, Covington Latin School
Olivia Robinson, Mount Notre Dame
Adrianna Ross, Newport High School
Ellie Sebens, Roger Bacon High School
Ethan Stelzer, Calvary Christian School
Michaela Stewart, Covington Classical Academy
Bryce Tillett, Scott High School
Ryan Timm, Villa Madonna Academy
Emily Utley, Williamstown Jr/Sr High
Andrew Weitzel, Covington Catholic High School
Sylvia Wessel, Beechwood High School
Dolan Whelan, Covington Catholic High School
Alex Wills, Ignite Institute
Madison Wolf, Newport Central Catholic
