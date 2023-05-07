NKY Chamber names 50 high school juniors selected for the 2024 Regional Youth Leadership class















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce announced the 50 high school juniors selected for the 2024 Regional Youth Leadership (RYL) class, representing nearly 40 schools in the Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area. This class marks the 30th year of the NKY Chamber’s signature program.

During the eight-month program, students will use the community as a classroom to collaborate with local business and civic leaders to enhance their educational experiences and complement their classroom learning. Sessions will occur once a month, and during this time, the students will be introduced to a variety of topics including arts and culture, diversity and human services, economic development, health, law, leadership, and local government.

Students were selected through an extensive application process that included a minimum GPA of 3.0, a demonstration of leadership potential in their school and/or community, an interest in furthering their knowledge about the region and community leadership and approval from their high school principal or guidance counselor.



“This class, like those before them, includes an impressive group of motivated and talented students. We’re excited to assist them along their journey to ensure they are properly equipped to make important leadership decisions in their careers and within their communities,” said Ann Marie Whelan, Program Director of Regional Youth Leadership. “Over the years, we’ve seen our participants go on to accomplish extraordinary things. I look forward to seeing the difference that these class members make as they develop their leadership skills and go on to be the future leaders of tomorrow.”



Regional Youth Leadership Class of 2024

Safa Ahmad, Ursuline Academy

Hannah Alex, Sycamore High School

Clara Allen, St. Ursula Academy

Ethan Barker, Villa Madonna Academy

Tara Barkley, Dixie Heights High School

Luke Bertsch, Bishop Brossart High School

Julia Bohl, Mariemont High School

Kevin Buemi, Dayton High School

Katie Clark, Larry A. Ryle High School

Addison Clifton, Dayton High School

Abby Collins, St. Ursula Academy

Darnea Davis Walker, Western Hills University High School

Kye Denham, Beechwood High School

Hannan Dusing, Notre Dame Academy

Joey Enzweiler, Campbell County High School

Laura Fagan, Mount Notre Dame

Kate Fausz, Highlands High School

Sebastian Feldkamp, Madeira High School

Sean Gawronski, Anderson High School

Jason George, Finneytown High School

Briana Gomes, Lloyd Memorial High School

Yuri Graves, Boone County High School

Ethan Grindstaff, Grindstaff Homeschool

Makayla Hagedorn, St. Henry District High School

Jimmy Holtz, Holy Cross High School

Didi Jiradamkerng, Notre Dame Academy

Samantha Kayne, Indian Hill High School

Ry Kelley, Walnut Hills High School

Maya Lawrie, Notre Dame Academy

Angela Lemus, Holmes High School

Jocelyn Monson, Holy Cross High School

Mason Moyle, Summit Country Day

Lily Peffer, Simon Kenton High School

Roger Phelps, iLEAD Academy

Emma Prus, Madeira High School

Tanvi Rakesh, Cooper High School

Jack Rauf, Covington Latin School

Olivia Robinson, Mount Notre Dame

Adrianna Ross, Newport High School

Ellie Sebens, Roger Bacon High School

Ethan Stelzer, Calvary Christian School

Michaela Stewart, Covington Classical Academy

Bryce Tillett, Scott High School

Ryan Timm, Villa Madonna Academy

Emily Utley, Williamstown Jr/Sr High

Andrew Weitzel, Covington Catholic High School

Sylvia Wessel, Beechwood High School

Dolan Whelan, Covington Catholic High School

Alex Wills, Ignite Institute

Madison Wolf, Newport Central Catholic

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

