NKU’s Christina Roybal to speak at Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame induction May 17















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Christina Roybal, VP/Athletics at Northern Kentucky University, will serve as guest speaker Wednesday, May 17 when five new members are inducted into the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

The inductions will take place at The Garden of Park Hills (1622 Dixie Highway) and will commence at 2 pm. The meeting and ceremony are free and open to the general public.

Roybal joined the NKU athletics staff as Vice President and Director of Athletics on July 1, 2022. She becomes the first Latina woman Division I Athletics Director in the school’s history.

She is a graduate of Saint Mary’s College of California with the intention of becoming a doctor – majoring in biochemistry. As a first-generation college student, however, she needed to find an on-campus job. On her first day of her freshman year, she walked into the athletics department and was hired as a student-worker.

After two years of working in athletics, Roybal realized the organic chemistry lab was no longer for her.

Entering college athletics was not easy for Roybal. Adversity and challenges are common with any job but are especially magnified in a male-dominated profession like intercollegiate athletics.

As of the 2020-21 academic year, only 14 percent of athletics directors at the NCAA Division I level were women – though women comprise nearly half of all college athletes.

In the Horizon League – of which NKU is a member – Roybal is one of three women athletics directors joining the heads of the athletic departments at Purdue-Fort Wayne and Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The commissioner of the Horizon League, Julie Roe Lach, is also a woman.

Roybal previously was a member of the Northern Iowa athletics staff as Senior Associate Athletics Director for Sports Administration and Deputy Title IX Coordinator.

Prior to joining UNI, Roybal spent 10 years at Fresno State (2006-16) serving in a variety of administration roles including interim Senior Woman Administrator (2015) and sport administrator for women’s lacrosse, men’s/women’s tennis and the implementation of women’s water polo.

Roybal isn’t the first female athletics director at NKU – that distinction goes to Jane Meier who led the Norse to incredible success in Division II. Under Meier’s tenure, NKU captured a pair of national titles in women’s basketball, 20 regional championships across all sports and 61 conference titles.

Now in Division I, Roybal aims to match and exceed that success.

The May class of inductees:

• Dave Hudepohl – The 1959 Highlands High School graduate was a four-year starter for football, basketball, and baseball. As a defensive end, he was named to the Ninth Region First Team as an All-Star. His junior season squad went undefeated. In basketball he served as co-captain his senior year. A starting pitcher four years, he posted a 14-2 won-loss record as a senior co- captain and led the team with his .529 batting average. His senior year the Bluebirds were Ninth Region champions.

Hudepohl took his athletic – and academic – talents to Harvard University. He was named All-Ivy League as Defensive End in 1962 and earned Honorable Mention All-America status. His Crimson team were the Ivy League champions in 1961.

• Dennis Deal – A 1970 Bellevue High School graduate, Deal was a four-year tennis letter-winner. He was an unseeded Regional winner as a junior – and on his way to copping the Regional crown he defeated the Number One seed from Highlands – then he defeated the Number Two seed as well as teammate Robbie Hart in the finals.

He made it to the finals again his senior year – ranking seventh in the state by the United Lawn Tennis Association. His love of the sport took him to New York, and he taught at West Hampton Country Club. Deal owned and operated Chesney Towing, and sponsored men’s local softball clubs.

In baseball, he served as Co-Supervisor of District 22 Knothole. During this time, he coached two District 22 champions. He coached the Bellevue High School baseball team (2001 and 2002) and was named to the Northern Kentucky Knothole Hall of Fame in 1999.

As a football performer, he was named Second-Team All-City in 1970; and again in 1999 was elected to the Bellevue Hall of Fame.

• Cindy Schlarman Graves – A Highlands High School graduate, she participated in basketball as well as volleyball. In the 1984-85 season was named Player of the Year by the Kentucky Enquirer, as well as First Team, All Conference, 36th District All Tournament and Most Valuable Player and Ninth Region MVP and All Tournament.

She was Highlands’ team MVP and captain and a member of the 1,000-point club. She was team captain in volleyball (1984-85) as well as team MVP, All Conference First Team, 36th District All-Tournament and MVP and All Region.

At Northern Kentucky University Schlarman Graves was an NCAA Division II All-Academic Team member as a basketball performer after her sophomore, junior and senior seasons. She is a member of the Norse 1,000-point club and was team captain in her senior year. She finished her career with 1,287 points and 212 assists.

• John Schlarman – A 1993 Highlands High School graduate, Schlarman participated in football, basketball and track. A three-year starter on the offensive and defensive line he helped the Bluebirds to a 14-1 record and a state title in 1992. He was named All State by the Louisville Courier Journal, The Lexington Herald Leader, The Associated Press and he was The Kentucky Post Player of the Year.

He was named to Bluechip Magazine’s All American Team, and The Prep Football Report’s All-Southeast Team. His three-year record with Highlands football was 29-8 and he led the team in tackles in both his junior and senior seasons. He had a team-high 77 stops as a junior, and 82 as a senior.

He continued his football at the University of Kentucky and was named Freshman All-SEC by the Knoxville Sentinel. In 1995 and 1996 he won Outstanding Lineman; and was on the Academic Honor Roll both those years. He won the Offensive Leadership Award, Most Improved Lineman Award and was a member of the College Football Chronicle All American team.

In 1997 he was named First Team SEC. He moved into coaching after graduation and served as Kentucky’s Offensive Line Coach from 2013-2020.

• Walter “Whitey” Kordenbrock – A graduate of Holmes High School, Kordenbrock started his scholastic sports career at Covington Catholic High School – and was part of their first basketball team (1935-36). In fact, Covington Catholic held a paper drive and dance to help defray costs. The dance was called The Colonels Club – and that is how the school got its nickname.

Kordenbrock transferred to Holmes, he said, because they offered both basketball and baseball. At the age of 16, he was drafted by the Cleveland Indians – but his dad insisted he finish high school. After graduation, he reported to Fargo-Moorhead at the age of 18 to begin his minor league career.

Six seasons in the minors with 2,284 plate appearances, he collected 600 hits (.265 batting average) – and only eight strikeouts.

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame was formed in October 1982 for the purpose of recognizing and honoring individuals for outstanding athletic achievements and overall contributions to the sports scene in Northern Kentucky.

Categories include Team Sports, Managers, Coaches, Umpires, Sponsors, League or Tournament Managers, Park Owners, Media Members and Sporting Goods Owners.

Further information on the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame may be found at nkyshof.org.