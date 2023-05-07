NKU students, professors and archeologists to complete archeological survey of Newport Barracks















A group of Northern Kentucky University students, professors and professional archeologists have begun work on an archeological survey of the historic Newport Barracks site. The survey is expected to take at least two weeks to complete.

During the survey work, the archeologists will be using state-of-the-art technology, ground-penetrating radar and historic imagery including maps, surveys, photographs and satellite-based-imagery to help identify any surviving remnants of lost structures such as the officer’s quarters, the powder magazine and privies.

Subsequent archaeological excavation will test these results.

For the past two semesters, students in the Master of Public History (MPH) program have been researching and recording every aspect of the history of the Newport Barracks. Different students took on different tasks, including looking at the complex history of Newport Barracks as a staging area and POW site, how the site was tied to the bourbon industry in Kentucky, the barrack’s involvement in the War of 1812, and more.

The Newport Barracks site, located at the confluence of the Licking and Ohio rivers, was a pivotal part of the United States Army operations for over a century. Thousands of soldiers called the barracks home during its usage, including Thomas J. Welsh, who finished his training at the Newport Barracks before heading off to fight in the Mexican-American War. Eventually, Welsh reached the rank of General during the Civil War.

