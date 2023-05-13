NKU softball team wins first Horizon League title to secure berth in NCAA Division I tournament















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Northern Kentucky University will make its debut in the NCAA Division I softball tournament after winning the Horizon League championship for the first time in program history on Saturday in Green Bay, Wis.

The Norse defeated top-seed Oakland University, 2-1, in the title game of the double-elimination tournament. Oakland came out of the loser’s bracket and defeated NKU, 4-2, earlier in the day.

“I’ve told everybody all year from my family to my friends to anyone who will listen, this is the most enjoyable group I’ve ever had,” Norse coach Kathryn Gleason said in a post-game interview. “Every day going to practice has been a pleasure because we just enjoy being around each other, and that’s when great things happen.”

The 64-team bracket for the NCAA Division I tournament will be announced at 7 p.m. Sunday during a nationally televised selection show on ESPN2. Regional first-round games will be played on Thursday or Friday.

Norse senior pitcher Lauryn Hicks received the Horizon League tournament’s most valuable player award. In the championship final, she gave up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in four innings. Relief pitchers Madisyn Eades and Alicia Flores held Oakland scoreless in the final three innings.

The Norse took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth. Junior outfielder Ella Lemonier hit a triple to left field and scored on a double by freshman outfielder Jena Rhoads. The team’s first run came on a single to centerfield by sophomore Trinity Robertson that tied the score 1-1 in the fourth inning.

Hicks pitched 21 innings in four tournament games for the Norse. She allowed four earned runs on 12 hits with 36 strikeouts. In a 2-1 extra-inning win over Robert Morris, she set a team record with 18 strikeouts, the most recorded in a single game since NKU became an NCAA Division I program.

Hicks has an 11-8 pitching record with 140 strikeouts and 50 walks in 118.2 innings this season. The Norse will take a 23-30 record into their NCAA tournament debut.