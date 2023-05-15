NKU softball matched up against nation’s No. 4 Tennessee at Knoxville in NCAA tourney Friday















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

They’re calling it a “storybook season” for the NKU softball team and no one is disputing that. Not now.

Not after winning a Horizon League title for the first time in NKU softball history. Not after parlaying that conference title into the first NCAA Tournament Division I appearance in school history.

Not after what NKU is describing as “an unforgettable year” that has included, and we quote: “the best Horizon League regular-season finish in program history, the first Horizon championship round appearance, the first two no-hitters thrown in the DI era and the program’s first Power Five victory in program history with a win over Michigan State back on Feb. 12.”

And certainly not after learning their NCAA Tournament fate Sunday night on ESPN2.

That fate? Actually it’s not bad, as far as the trip is concerned. Just 300 miles south down I-75 to Knoxville for a first-round game Friday at 5:30 on ESPN+ against the Tennessee Lady Vols, the nation’s No. 4 team and No. 4 seed overall in the 64-team NCAA softball bracket.

The other two teams in Knoxville are Indiana (42-16) out of the Big Ten who will face Louisville (35-18) out of the ACC who will face off at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.

NKU is just one of two teams in the 64-team field with a losing record although better than the 19-33 mark of North Carolina Central. Oklahoma (50-1) is the No. 1 overall seed.

Knoxville Regional (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Friday:

Game 1: Indiana (42-16) vs. Louisville (35-18), 3 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Northern Kentucky (23-30) vs. No. 4 Tennessee (44-8), 5:30 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday:

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m., ESPN+

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 3:30 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sunday:

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6, 4:30 p.m., ESPN+

NKU is in the NCAA Tournament thanks to its clutch play last week in Green Bay at the Horizon Tournament, winning the championship game 2-1 in a best of three against defending champ Oakland.

To say that NKU won the Horizon with pitching and defense is to understate the obvious. NKU beat Youngstown State 1-0 and Robert Morris 2-1 to get into the championship head-to-head with Oakland.

NKU won the first game 4-2, Oakland won the second game, also by a 4-2 score, and then NKU clinched the title with a 2-1 championship game win, as senior pitcher Lauryn Hicks won her 11th game of the season and earned a Horizon Tournament MVP award as well by limiting Oakland to four hits and one run.

Sydni Barnes, Alicia Flores, Maddie Lacer and Ella LeMonier joined Hicks on the all-tourney team.