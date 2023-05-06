NKU School of the Arts to host Summer Dance Institute for aspiring artists August 4-6















Northern Kentucky University School of the Arts (NKU SOTA) has announced the return of the Summer Dance Institute (SDI), a holistic collegiate dance program for aspiring artists.

The program will be held from August 4-6 on the campus of Northern Kentucky University. The program aims to provide a comprehensive introduction to the field of dance and campus life, allowing participants between the ages of 14 and 23 to learn from the university’s esteemed faculty.

Participants will experience immersive dance major courses, industry and pedagogical training, and network building over the course of the weekend. NKU SOTA’s state-of-the-art dance studio will provide an ideal environment for participants to hone their skills and gain insight into the various careers that a dance major can provide.

The program will be led by faculty member Jacqui Haas, with guest faculty Lyndsay Barto, Anaya Ni’kole McNair, Shane Ohmer, Jeaunita Olówè, Cat Schmeal-Swope, and Teresa VanDenend Sorge. SDI offers courses in African dance, ballet, costume appreciation, hip-hop, jazz, modern dance, music theatre, nutrition, and yoga.

Registration is now open, and the deadline for registration is July 15, 2023. The registration fee is $35, and the program fee is $300. Early bird discounts are available for those who register before May 15, with a program fee of $250, and before June 1, with a program fee of $275.

Interested students can visit nku.edu/sdi to register and find further details about the program.

Northern Kentucky University