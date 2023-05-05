NKU commencement: Chase College of Law Friday evening, 1800 students in two ceremonies Sunday















Staff report

Northern Kentucky University will award 130 degrees at Chase College of Law graduation exercises this evening and more than 1,800 diplomas to students in two ceremonies on Sunday.

The Chase College of Law will marks the 80th anniversary of the renaming of the long-established college after Cincinnatian and Chief Justice of the United States Salman P. Chase.

The college will confer 110 Juris Doctor degrees on potential lawyers, 20 Master of Legal Studies degrees in a program for non-lawyers, and award an honorary Doctor of Laws to Cincinnati mayor and commencement speaker Aftab Pureval.

“We celebrate the outstanding achievements of our graduates and look forward to following their career paths. As part of the Chase family, these newly minted legal professionals will uplift those who seek their expert service and advice,” Dean Judith Daar, the Ambassador Patricia L. Herbold Dean of Chase College of Law, said.

The commencement ceremony begins at 6 p.m. in Truist Arena on the NKU campus.

Chase College of Law will also recognize the legal legacy of its namesake as an advocate for justice prior to the Civil War in the annual presentation during commencement of the Salmon P. Chase Award to a graduating student whose law-related volunteer work reflects his commitment to advocacy on behalf of others. The award this year will be conferred on Shelby Adams for her work with the nonprofit Children’s Law Center in Covington, the Hamilton County Public Defender, and the Chase Constitutional Litigation Clinic.

The college will also recognize Professor John Bickers and Professor Kenneth Katkin as the Class of 2023 selections as Professor of the Year.

Sunday ceremonies

More than 1,800 students will turn their tassels and become alumni of Northern Kentucky University in two Sunday ceremonies, the 51st commencement exercises.

The first ceremony is at 10 a.m. (College of Education, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Informatics) and the second will take place at 3 p.m. (College of Health and Human Services, Haile College of Business).

Both ceremonies will take place in Truist Arena.

President Bonita Brown will hand her husband, Wesley Brown, his diploma. His path to a 4-year degree wasn’t a traditional one and his diploma will bear his wife’s signature. He is graduating with a B.S.in Art and Design with a photography focus.

Richard “Dick” Murgatroyd will receive an honorary Doctor of Education degree. Murgatroyd has dedicated his life of service to the public, the arts, to education and NKU.

Distinguished Chase College of Law alum Jill Meyer (’96) will give the commencement addresses. Meyer will soon be finishing up her time as president and chief executive officer of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber.