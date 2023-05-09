Newport High School stadium renovation underway with demolition of existing bleachers

The renovation of Newport High School’s 86-year-old football stadium has been launched with the phase one demolition of the existing bleachers now underway.
Newport Independent School officials are hopeful the Newport Wildcats football team will be able to play two or more games at the stadium this coming season. The $3 million phase one includes the demolition of the existing structure – which was built in 1937 – site preparation and the installation of new bleachers.
The demolition began May 4 and is expected to be completed in four to six weeks, said Dennis Maines, Director of Facilities and Transportation for the Newport Independent Schools.
“After the demolition has been completed, we will begin the site preparation for the installation of the new 1,500-seat bleachers,” Maines said. “Our goal for completion is generally late September or early October. Our first home game is scheduled for Sept. 22, and we are hoping we are advanced in our project timeline to keep that as a home game.”
Last season, The Wildcats played its games on the road and practiced at Holmes High School in Covington after the stadium failed a building inspection.
Phase 2 of the renovation will be announced at a later date and will include construction of locker rooms, rest rooms, a concession stand and new field lighting.
The district also plans to seek private donations through a fundraising effort. Details of the fundraising have not been announced. Maines said the initial demolition phase will cost about $3 million.
“Anytime you are doing construction these days, you are at the mercy of supply chain issues and the timely delivery of materials,” said Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts. “But it is our hope that we can play a few games at home this year. That means a lot to our students, our teams, our fans, and the community, so we hope that can happen.”