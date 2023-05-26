Newport Central Catholic announces resignation of director of advancement Charles Marks















Newport Central Catholic High School on Thursday announced Charles Marks has resigned as director of advancement after four years.

Marks took over as the director of advancement in 2019. Along with principal Kenny Collopy, he has been a guiding force in the school’s “Looking Up” capital campaign that to date has raised $10.6 million of its $13 million goal. He has also been instrumental in forging the school’s continuing partnership with Dynamic Catholic Institute.

“We are extremely grateful for Charles’ dedication and efforts to help improve the present and future for NCC,” said Principal Kenny Collopy. “His passion for the Catholic faith was apparent in his daily work and most notable when he spoke of the impact of Catholic education. We wish him the best moving forward with another great Catholic organization.”

Marks thanks the NCC community and said he is grateful for the past four years at the school.

“The NCC community is made up of so many kind, generous and selfless people who I am blessed to now call my friends,” he said. “I will always cherish the relationships that I have formed during my time here and know that I will always have them. I am so proud of what we have accomplished over the past few years, especially with the “Looking Up” capital campaign.”

Marks leaves Newport Central Catholic to take the position of Major Gift Officer with Dynamic Catholic Institute. The school’s advancement staff will handle day to day operations, and Collopy will assume campaign responsibilities during the transition.

The school is now accepting applications for candidates to fill the position of Director of Advancement. Those interested should email Principal Kenny Collopy at kcollopy@ncchs.com with a letter of interest and a resume.

