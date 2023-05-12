New season, new manager, same old fun in Florence for a Y’alls team with a whole season to get this right















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

They’re back.

Back in Florence. Back at Thomas More Stadium. Back from their homes in 14 states and two foreign countries.

Make that three. First-time Florence Y’alls’ manager Chad Rhoades, although a two-time coach here, is back from a year-and-a-half in Portugal, where he’ll be heading right after the season.

“Five months in Florence, seven months in Portugal,” the Bowie, Tex., native says of his plan for a return to the states – and the game he loves. “Baseball’s in my blood.”

Back in Northern Kentucky and the Independent minor leagues, the baseball that the major leagues couldn’t kill, as much as they seemed to try with their indifference to supporting full farm systems.

But the people – the communities, the businessmen who love baseball, and the players themselves – wouldn’t let baseball die.

“I think we’re in a much better place this year,” Y’alls’ Owner/President David DelBello says, “all the way through.” Said every team owner ever.

Oh, “and have you talked to Chad?” he asks. We have now. And we know why he asks.

You’re just not going to find another one like him in pro baseball. And it’s not just the hair down past his shoulders. “Don’t say shoulder-length,” says Ray Zuberer, the Y’alls’ only Kentucky player and only one who showed up big-time in Thursdays opener. “It’s longer than that. He has some lettuce.”

And has an ability to connect with his players, Zuberer says, which is something Rhoades will be doing the last two games of the weekend against a Gateway Grizzlies team that pounded five Y’alls’ pitchers for 13 runs and 17 hits in a 13-7 romp Thursday.

But if it’s not all about winning or losing at this level, it’s about keeping the pro game alive in places like right here in Northern Kentucky where the Y’alls’ offer a sensibly priced alternative to area baseball fans, especially on “Thirsty Thursdays” when a beer will set you back just a buck and tickets start at $8.

And where Rhoades can talk about his “NFL-sized” team with 6-foot-9, 300-pound first baseman Brennan Price back for another year as pro baseball’s biggest position player.

New Jerseyan Price, who hit 26 home runs last year, isn’t sure whether he is but he knows this: “I’m bigger than Aaron Judge,” he says of the Yankee giant.

Rhoades clearly seems to be enjoying his first managerial opportunity after living in Portugal since right after he left Florence at the end of the 2021 season.

“You want the long story or the short story,” he asks of how that happened. After deciding to leave the Marlins where he was their pitching rehab guy for a two-year coaching contract in China, covid-19 hit. So no China. But his wife, who can work remote in her designing job, was all set to try living overseas. Her research said Portugal. So off they went.

To a place without baseball. “I wrote a book about throwing,” Chad says. But then the Y’alls called and gave him a chance to come back. “I showed up here in April two weeks before spring training.”

And in his second year as a resident of Lisbon, Portugal, he says he plans to split time between the two countries. “After five years, I’ll be a dual citizen,” he says.

“He’s awesome,” Zuberer says of his new manager in this, his second season with the Y’alls. The former Owensboro Catholic and Western Kentucky University athlete whose two hits, two-run home run, two-RBI and one run scored were pretty much the Y’alls’ highlights. “I’m seeing the ball really well.”

And at 25, with a daily offseason training regimen at his Louisville home of at least six hours of baseball training while also teaching baseball lessons, Zuberer hasn’t given up on his big-league dream.

“We wouldn’t be here if we didn’t think that way,” he says. “I think that’s in everybody’s mind.” It’s just not the immediate focus.

Rhoades said maybe it was “first game jitters,” that had his pitchers unable to make the pitch they had to make when they had to make it. “I thought we pitched with a little bit of ego,” he said.

His starter, Edgar Martinez, “was on a pitch count.” And his four relievers might as well have been, with Gateway racking up 12 runs in the fourth through the eighth innings. “Give them credit,” Rhoades said of the Grizzlies’ intelligent approach to hitting in this game.

“It’s all right, you scored seven runs,” called out a fan in the first row as the Y’alls headed by on their way to the clubhouse. Which of course is the problem. Seven runs should be enough.

“This is just the start of the conversation,” Rhoades said of the way he and his players and coaches will digest and learn the lessons the Game 1 loss has to teach them.

And we like the chance his players will react favorably to that Texas twang that has Rhoades able to condense his favorite expression — “You know what I mean?” — into barely 2 1/2 syllables – “Nawattah mean” is pretty much how it comes out.

“That’s it,” Zuberer says of his manager. “He’s awesome.”

And now here he is, in a place far from Portugal, surrounded by signs for Art’s Rental and Rumpke, Kroger, Snappy Tomato Pizza and Gold Star. And with the only team in baseball named for the town’s water tower trying to figure out what went wrong in a next-to-last-place 39-56 season a year ago.

The three-time Frontier League champs and 2021 West Division winners just seemed to fade away as the season rolled on.

“We had good players,” DelBello says. Something just wasn’t there. And now, “we have good players,” he says after a couple of weeks of spring training in Florence, often in really cold weather and now an opening night in 84-degree heat and humidity. You just never know.

The key here will be for the Y’alls to play the way good players play. And to play like a team worthy of the new construction beyond the left-field foul pole for team offices, a clubhouse, indoor batting cages and workout facilities that will be ready next year.

The first Y’alls’ RBI came from an old familiar name — veteran Craig Massey, the Bells, Tenn. native in his ninth pro season who was the Y’alls’ old guy last year as he came into the season with 665 career hits and a .305 lifetime batting average. But no longer the team’s old-timer. He just turned 34 in March.

Friday’s starter, newcomer Mike Kickham, will turn 35 in December. From Springfield, Mo., Kickham spent parts of four seasons in the Majors and has a World Series ring with the 2014 San Francisco Giants to show for it.

“Mike’s great,” Zuberer says, “he also has a lot of stories.” He’s been there, that place where all these guys would love to go.

But this is not the Giants’ Oracle Park right off the Embarcadero, as the Y’alls’ pitching and defense made clear as this game moved on.

You can hear a “They’re out of ketchup,” call from one of the second-level suites. And they let kids on to the field after three innings to run from the left-field foul line to right.

And those 1,000 Thomas More/Florence Y’alls hats they gave out, many were handed out to fans from the Y’alls’ players themselves. Try that in MLB some time.

There’s also this: how about that Graeter’s Ice Cream truck parked inside the gate next to the bandstand.

Only place that’s overcrowded is the press box, the kind of problem the Reds wish they had. And the Jack’s Glass commercial as a foul ball is landing in the parking lot never gets old.

Neither does watching the kids slide down the striped inflatable or dunking on a bounce house basketball goal. Nor hearing Bob Uecker’s legendary “just a little bit outside” call from the movie Major League.

“We take it day by day, just try to have a good game each time out,” Zuberer says. “That’s how you do it.”

And you don’t get too full of any of it, Rhoades says. When he tells folks in Portugal that he’s a baseball manager, “they say what’s that.”< Although with this one twist. Rhoades has also been asked if “that’s like the Savannah Bananas?” the team that’s become the Harlem Globetrotters of minor league baseball with their choreographed hi-jinks who the Y’alls will play Monday in Georgia after a 10-hour bus ride. In what will be a very long -- and hopefully equally interesting -- season. LINE SCORE

GATEWAY 100 421 320 – 13 17 0

Y’ALLS 220 201 000 – 7 7 1

Gateway 1-0, Y’alls 0-1.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS 2023 ROSTER

NAME B/T HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB HOMETOWN

PITCHERS

Bobby Brabrand I 13 R/R 6’2″ 205 11/23/1995 Raleigh, NC

Joe Dougherty I 25 R/R 6’3” 215 11/16/1994 Valparaiso, IN

Nathan Florence I 71 R/R 6’3″ 210 07/28/1998 Wilbraham, MA

Sean Hughes I 29 R/R 6’1″ 230 08/18/1997 Williamsburg, VA

Ernesto Huizar I 88 R/R 6’0 195 02/17/1998 Patterson, CA

Rodney Hutchison Jr. I 19 R/R 6’5″ 225 08/09/1996 Mason, OH

Mike Kickham I 14 L/L 6’4″ 220 12/20/1988 St. Louis, MO

Michael Kirian I 22 R/L 6’6″ 260 02/01/1999 New Regal, OH

Kent Klyman I 17 L/L 6’7″ 247 12/10/1997 Williamsburg, VA

Edgar Martinez I 11 R/R 6’1″ 198 07/13/1997 Bajos de Haina, DR

Brandon Mason I 8 R/R 5’9″ 165 06/23/1998 Chattanooga, TN

Logan Mathieu I 34 L/L 6’2″ 230 10/20/1998 State College, PA

Jake McMahill I 2 R/R 6’2″ 197 03/02/1998 Kansas City, MO

Cameron Pferrer I 10 R/R 5’11” 182 12/18/1998 Carmel, IN

Carter Poiry I 65 R/R 6’3″ 210 08/28/1997 Fishers, IN

CATCHERS

Cooper Edwards I 6 R/R 5’9″ 175 11/18/1997 Amarillo, TX

Jackson Pritchard I 9 R/R 6’3″ 180 08/25/1995 El Paso, TX

INFIELDERS

Jeremiah Burks I 7 R/R 6’1″ 205 01/08/1997 Fairfield, CA

Harrison DiNicola I 24 L/R 6’0” 200 04/28/1997 Kemah, TX

Brian Fuentes I 3 R/R 5’10” 195 03/08/1999 Caracas, VZ

Craig Massey I 23 L/R 6’2″ 215 03/19/1989 Bells, TN

Brennan Price I 70 L/R 6’9″ 300 07/15/1995 Middlesex, N.J.

Andres Rios I 4 R/R 5’10” 175 07/15/1996 San Diego, CA

OUTFIELDERS

Cole Brannen I 1 L/R 6’0″ 170 08/04/1998 Macon, GA

Marcos Castillo I 90 R/R 6’1″ 180 12/24/1998 Round Rock, TX

Taylor Olmstead I 20 R/R 6’3″ 225 01/28/1995 Greenwhich, CT

Ray Zuberer III I 5 L/R 6’0″ 185 06/14/1997 Owensboro, KY

COACHING/SUPPORT STAFF

Chad Rhoades (Field Manager) 03/10/1983 Bowie, TX

Mike Morris (Hitting Coordinator) 05/30/1991 Cincinnati, OH

Karl Craigie (Pitching Coordinator) 01/22/1995 Austin, TX

Joe Schadler (Offical Bat Boy) 06/19/1966

Tanner Harned (Athletic Trainer) 10/17/1995