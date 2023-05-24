Mike Tussey: When you combine talent, style, personality and success, you have celebrities















There’s a funny thing about human nature, it sometimes becomes fickle and predictable.

This behavior could be because we admire success and the results that translates from a Latin word, “CELEBRITATUM.”

Simply put, it means “famous.” However, to be more precise, here is the epitome of what we as a society describe asa “celebrity.”

So, stand back, here’s is a ball park definition of a celebrity as we see them today:

• A celebrity is a condition of fame and public recognition of a person or group as a result of attention given them by the mass media. Celebs actually come in all sizes, shapes and personalities that are derived from professions such as films, music, broadcasting, sports, politics and even journalism and great wealth.

Since I mentioned celebs, here’s some notable names you likely have heard of from the mid 19th Century literary fame, CHARLES DICKENS. Looking back at the first half of the 20th cCentury, you would find a litany of super movie stars such as CHARLIE CHAPLIN

GLORIA SWANSON and RUDOLPH VALENTINO. The second half of the century saw television and music produce super stars such as Elvis and The Beatles.

Safe to say, they attained the celeb status in a huge way and they did it like in the blink of an eye.

Professions over history and time have always rewarded those elite performers with tokens of success and appreciation.

For instance, the movies recognize their stars with an “OSCAR” which is just a small trophy reflecting the very BEST of their

profession. Others create their own HALLS OF FAME and induct their members accordingly in regard to excelling with success, image and legacy.

Celebs are blessed and endowed with superior talent, grit, and that unmistakable pizzazz that propels them to the top of their profession. What they do with it and how quickly they excel depends on them. Some throw it all away, others are bound by their convictions to soar to the top and hopefully stay there.

I was blessed with 61 years in the broadcasting profession both in radio and television. As such, over the decades, I have spent time with some of America’s greatest entertainers and talent in the music industry. I would like to share some sheer facts about celebs and their off stage personalities. Pull up a chair, get comfortable here we

go…

Celebrities:

* GLEN CAMPBELL in Branson, Missouri. One hour before his concert, I met with Glen backstage for an hour recording promos and just chatting. Wonderful gracious personality, super interview, great story teller especially about his movie “True Grit” with John Wayne.

He could not have been nicer. In fact, when he opened up his show later that evening, he even introduced us to his audience as “his new friends from Kentucky.”

• MICKEY GILLEY in Branson, Missouri. What a great time back stage for an hour with Mickey and his dynamite personality. I walked into his backstage dressing room, he jumped off his treadmill and said, “ Hi…I’m Mickey!” A tremendous interview which revealed that Mickey loved DJ’s and was a very humble man. One of the finest talents and gentlemen I had ever met!

• JERRY REED at RCA records on Music Row in Nashville. Chet Adkins introduced us and the fun was on. We were the same age and just hit it off after our handshake. We had a fantastic interview it turned out to be finding out that Jerry was a very funny guy and ultra talented. So talented, he went on to the movies and even TV with such shows as “Mama’s Family.“ We became friends and kept in touch for quite some time.

• SKEETER DAVIS and I met backstage at the Ryman’s Grand Ole Opry. Just a wonderful lady from Dry Ridge, Kentucky. She loved that I was a Kentuckian too. Skeeter was loaded with so much talent and personality. We sat down and chatted for 30 minutes before she went

on stage. She was so very gracious and a lovely person. She was the former wife of Ralph Emory. Today, if you travel north or south on I75 at Dry Ridge, you will go under the “SKEETER DAVIS MEMORIAL OVERPASS.” A wonderful tribute from her

hometown.

• RALPH EMORY and I became friends at WSM Radio where I was a periodic guest on his show. We became good friends quickly and kept in touch when I was with WTCR. Ralph loved the nation’s DJ’s and he was so ultra talented as he recorded a few songs in 1968. Our interviews together were always full of fun and laughs. One of the Best in our Biz.

• MARTY BRENNAMAN The Legendary Voice of the Cincinnati Reds for over 40 years. One of America’s iconic Play by Play announcers. He recently joined our SuperJox Quarterly Lunches in Northern Kentucky and our friendship led to his signing my vintage LP disc from 1975 where he narrated the Reds of ’75. Marty is just a great guy to be around and listen to his humor. A fantastic personality and a Living Legend.

• ALAN AUTRY. co-star of NBC’s “IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT” TV series. We met in the late 80’s in Huntington, West Virginia at WSAZ’s VIP Party to kick off NBC’s new fall lineup of shows. If you watched the series, you knew of his character, BUBBA SKINNER. Without any doubt, that personality he portrayed was indeed ALAN AUTRY as he is in real life. Alan is really a very funny guy with tons of personality and just loves to meet people. A former Mayor of Fresno, California, today where he is currently a radio talk show host. A fact many don’t know, Alan is a big guy at 6’4 and former Quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

• Finally, RICK PITINO Former Coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. We met in Ashland, Kentucky in August 1989 when I was a Police Officer and chairman of the city’s National Night Out Against Crime Expo. Coach Pitino was a young coach coming from Providence as the head coach and had just been named Kentucky’s new coach of the Wildcats. As chairman of our event, I worked very hard to get Rick to come to Ashland. After some time, he accepted the offer and the fun was on. Aug 7, 1989 I picked Coach Pitino up at the airport and we chatted for nearly an hour together about the legacy of Kentucky Basketball. He was so affable, he also spent lots of time with UK fans and the media as well. His coaching legacy continues as he is presently the new Coach for St. John’s Red Storm… Coach Pitino, another Living Legend.

So, there you have a just a small insight to the many celebs I have had the pleasure to meet and become friends with.

Other celebs I have been fortunate to have spent time with include from the music profession: TAMMY WYNETTE, SONNY JAMES, BOBBY BARE, LITTLE JIMMY DICKENS, MEL TILLIS, DOLLY PARTON, PORTER WAGNER, CHARLIE PRIDE, JOHNNY DUNCAN From Professional Baseball: BOB FELLER, WILLIE STARGELL, PETE ROSE, FRANK ROBINSON, JEFF TORBORG, JIM LEMON, AL GOLDIS, SANDY ALOMAR AND JIM PIERSALL, EDDIE TAUBENSEE, DENIS MENKE, TED POWER, JOHNNY EDWARDS, JIMMY WYNN, RAY SADECKI, BRUCE BENEDICT.

Over all the years, uncanny how in one’s career, you can meet and become friends with so many in different professions. Without any doubt, each and everyone listed, present and past, fit the bill of a solid CELEBRITY.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.