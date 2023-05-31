Mike Tussey: Moonlighting and Mike Todd ; you may need extra cash but might not want a new name















It’s a good bet that most of us have “moonlighted” sometime during our lives. We do it because of

necessity and a need for extra income to meet our monthly expenses.

In fact, according to the Department of Labor, nearly 5 million American workers held both a full

time position and a part time job in 2022.

Workers understand that moonlighting could make a noticeable difference to their income and ultimately to their standard of living. So many things pop up from time to time that demand a need for an increase in income. It could be a litany of needs such as medication, tuition, food monthly bills, doctors and the list goes on and on.

The acute need for additional income really hits the young families with children. The bare fact is that sadly there are many who just can’t earn enough to make it month to month. So, like it or not, the breadwinner has to find other income in the form of a part time position to make ends meet.

Sometimes, even both parents hit the job market and moonlight side by side.

However, the need hits the single folks out there too. They too, have a litany of necessities that have to be paid monthly.

The choice of moonlighting has it pros and cons. The positives of the decision are the dividends of

extra cash. The negative elements come in a package of three and should not be taken lightly.

Those three are, stress, fatigue and absence from home.

Many work the standard 40-hour week, some with overtime and some without. The addition of up to 20+ hours weekly can and will take its toll. However, these facts are accepted by those who moonlight simply because of the necessity for an increase in pay.

Once the decision is made to moonlight, a commonsense factor is to search for something you would enjoy doing. Many employers today have a company policy that prohibits employees extra jobs for various reasons. If ignored, it could lead to termination or suspension. I learned all this the hard way.

In 1960 after college, I went to work at a Bank which certainly provided some prestige, but very low income even for 1960. My pay for a 35-hour 5-day week was $60 or $7 a day ($1.72 an hour ) before taxes. My net paycheck for 2 weeks was $98.15.

The Bank was so frugal it only gave us for our “Christmas” bonus a crisp $5 bill in a red envelope.

Then, fate stepped in one day in 1961. A customer came to my teller window and we began talking careers because of my miniscule paycheck. He offered me a weekend job at WIRO radio in Ironton, Ohio to supplement my monthly income. I was assigned 14 hours a weekend starting at $1.75 an hour or about $25 a week or $100 a month.

However, I had a real concern. Bank policy strictly prohibited extra jobs or moonlighting but for me, the increase in pay would be worth it.

I didn’t know it at the time, but pseudonyms within the broadcasting profession were very common. I explained to my trainer about my concern with the bank finding out that I had a weekend job. It was simple, I would change my name and the Bank would never know.

After some discussion, I agreed that my radio name would be MIKE TODD. Fate has a funny way of getting to you sometimes. It did for me in 1963 once again. I had moved over to WCMI in Ashland to work weekends there for more hours and money. At that time, we broadcasted from a huge hotel window where the public could see the DJ from the street.

There I was, Mike Todd on a Sunday afternoon playing the hits and the bank had no idea I was moonlighting.

Then, the traffic backed up on the street for a red light and there in a car stopped directly in front of the station window, was my boss from the bank and his wife. She pointed me out to him and Mike Todd was caught red handed.

The next day I was reprimanded for violating bank policy and was ordered to terminate my job at WCMI or else. Since I was working part time, I had to resign and just like that, there went my moonlighting income.

In 1970 I became a Police Officer for the City of Ashland, Kentucky. Midway through the decade our

family had increased with our 3 sons. Again, another meager income from the city necessitated that I go back to moonlighting once again in the mid 1970’s.

This time, I returned to WIRO to work the mid-day shift Monday thru Friday, and I also began working

weekends for Cable Television Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The extra income derived from my 3 employers was great, but the 7 days a week was taking its toll

physically and mentally. Eventually, I resigned from the radio station.

It’s a good bet that there a many out there reading this column that have several experiences such as

mine. I am sure you story would be similar. However, before I retired in 1990 from the Police

Department thru the 1980’s I was keeping busy at the PD and at Cable TV.

Here’s some advice from an old guy who has been around a long time and excelled in two professions,

Law Enforcement and Broadcasting with awards and recognition.

These are 10 Element of Success that I used throughout my life, my careers and even moonlighting once upon a time. They require ZERO talent, but could change your career and your life, they did for me:

• Being on Time

• Attitude

• Work Ethic

• Passion

• Effort

• Being Coachable

• Body Language

• Doing Extra

• Energy

• Being Prepared

Keep in mind, these elements will work just fine at both your full time position and your moonlighting

job if there is one. Think about it.

The experience you gain will likely produce dividends that you may realize before you know it.

Years ago, it did for a young guy named…..MIKE TODD!

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.