Mike Tussey: Family reunions are golden moments that last a lifetime — and summer is coming















Family reunions have been recorded in history since the 1880’s. However, depending on your family thru the 1970’s, 1980’s and 1990’s, reunions have grown in popularity and scale as the Baby Boomer generation has aged.

How long has it been since your family planned or attended a reunion?

With the advent of summer very close now, it would be a good idea to think about your planning or your attendance if you have received an invitation.

Whether or not your family reunites every year or so depends on one key factor.

That is the key person or persons within your family tree who have the spunk, energy, commitment, and time to undertake the planning and notifications.

It takes grit and determination to make it all happen. The largest obstacle to overcome is apathy.

History says family reunions became an “unofficial” pastime in the 1960’s and grew greatly into an estimated 200,000 American families meeting every summer.

My question is simple, who’s counting?

Many people feel that reunions represent an opportunity to return to the “old days” when families resided basically in the same near locale and could keep up with the family roots. However, in the wide scope of things, reunions that are well planned and executed could attract hundreds using the summer months of June, July and August and even September.

Next up, where do you hold a family reunion?

Usually, the first choice locally is a city park or campground and pray they have shelter houses to fend off the rain if needed. The event normally is just a one-day affair on a Saturday or Sunday. So, when the family gathers on that special day, you can count on some of the greatest food you ever tasted. Tons of it.

First and foremost after the hugs, hand-shaking and back-slapping, means it’s time for the deep conversations that date back many decades and the family members who made it all happen. Sometimes, if there are musicians in the family, you can bet they brought their instruments and will indeed entertain you.

The 21st Century has given us the internet, smartphones with camera and video capabilities that can be sent “live” if preferred on Facebook.

Let’s turn the hands of time back to my memories as well of that of my wife Jo of our family reunions that were held every summer either here in Kentucky or over in Indiana. You might just get some ideas.

Jo’s memories go back to 1958 when her family made the trip to Blaine, Kentucky; a small little town 18 miles southwest of Louisa in Lawrence County. It was the “Moore Reunion” at that time and over 100 attended in mid-summer. The population of Blaine in 1958 was well over 2,000. In the 80s it would grow even more due to Ashland Oil’s newly found oil field, the first in Eastern Kentucky. The good times were short though, as Ashland Oil shut things down a few years later.

However, in ’58 the little town had energy and large families and relatives all over Eastern Kentucky. Come they did, the old and the newborns and the good times were on. The Reunion of course featured that great Kentucky home-made food, pies, and desserts.

Music? Indeed there was! Mrs. T and I attended together in 1964 and I can attest, it was a wonderful day filled with tons of cousins, uncles, and aunts. Dozens of photos of course, but today sadly those have likely been lost for decades. But for one day out of every year, the Moores and relatives gathered for the good time of yesteryear.

By the way, sadly “Little Blaine” as it was called years ago, has records showing only about 100 in residence today.

For me, the Time Machine says we will go back to 1948-1952. It’s a good bet that these 4 years had the largest attendance, no matter where it was located. It was tough getting to Indiana from Ashland to Hartford City which is located in northeast Indiana. It was tough because the Interstate had not yet been born yet and it meant contending with two lanes most all the way if you were driving. Air conditioning could have battled the July heat but not for us as our car didn’t have it.

Today, the computer says the trip is 256 miles and would take 4 hours and 13 minutes via I-75 north to Dayton etc. 75 years ago in 1948, the trip took in excess of 8 long hours with no interstate and rest stops but if you were lucky you would find a “Roadside Park” along the way.

It was now 1952 and like every other year we were on our way to the Hoosier State. The visit was for two reasons, one for a short vacation, the other a built-in Family Reunion for relatives from all over. Once we arrived at Hartford City usually three days before the actual reunion, it wouldn’t be long until we migrated to Lake Webster 70 miles away near Ft. Wayne. We would spend time there with a few relatives in the large two-story house and ride the huge sternwheeler on the lake or even rent a row boat. When it was time to go shopping, we hopped in the cars for a short 18-mile drive down to Muncie.

Finally, the Big Day arrived.

It was Saturday and time for the huge reunion at the city park in Hartford City. We always got there early, helping secure the picnic tables and get settled in. As the relatives began arriving out came the official Reunion sign that read: “Glancy Reunion.” I don’t know why I remember that exact day which was July 27, 1952, but I do. Scores of relatives began arriving with food, table, chairs, watermelons, and puddings and so much food you thought, “We can’t eat all this.” It’s a good bet we left little to take home.

The magic of it all lies in seeing folks you haven’t seen at least a year or so. The elders all sat and chatted for hours on end. The youngsters all found our cousins and the party was on. Indeed there were horse shoes and card games and even the ever present guitars and violins. Many even danced.

Making memories and being with the beloved family relatives is what a reunion is all about. Those hours pass quickly and before you know it, the good times seem to scale down near the end of the day and the handshaking begins with the promise, “Y’all take care! Be careful going home and please give us a call and be sure to send us some photos!”

For us, the long 8-hour trip back to Ashland began as well. Like always, the conversations were all about our reunion and the memories we would cherish for years to come.

Indeed, we do cherish those memories and photos some of which are shown here in the column. I hope you enjoy them and those of your coming reunions too.

The calendar says it’s the month of May, why not begin plans for your 2023 reunion? You’ll be glad you did.

