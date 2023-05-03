Mike Tussey: AM Radio, transistors, rockin’ DJ. . .America’s love affair with Golden Age of Radio















Once upon a time the Golden Age of Radio was born in America’s homes from 1930-1955. I remember in the late 40’s eagerly sitting in the floor and listening to our huge floor model Zenith radio in the living room. Some of my favorite shows were The Lone Ranger, The FBI at Peace and War, Life with Luigi, Our Miss Brooks and Stop the Music.

By the 1950’s, there were 2,000 AM radio stations in the USA. FM radio was young in 1952. By 1970 there were 85 FM outlets around the country, but growing quickly.

While FM was percolating, AM Radio was surging in the mid 50’s with two major announcers that were later to be called Disc Jockeys or simply “DJ’s”.

Those two legendary iconic pacesetters were Alan Freed of Cleveland and Dick Biondi of WLS Chicago. Locally, here in the Cincinnati area, there are two equally as famous Hall of Fame pioneers as well, my

good friends and colleagues:

* Jim Labarbara “The Music Professor” 6-10 AM Monday-Friday at WDJO 99.5FM, 107.9 FM, AM 1480 and streaming on the web. A member of the Rock-Jock Hall of Fame and Radio/TV Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

• Dusty Rhodes Sunday Evenings 9-12M at WNKN FM 105.9 Dayton, Z98 FM, WDTZ 98.1, WMKV 89.3 FM and WLHS 89.9 FM Dusty began it all in 1956 at WOLF in Syracuse New York, then to CKLW Detroit and then onto in the Cincinnati market, WSAI, WLW, WGRR, WDJO. Dusty is a member of the Ohio Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

In 1953, a simple little portable AM radio was born that we called a “Transistor.”

Seemingly wherever we went the Transistor did too, much like our cell phones of today.

Some may remember the small feature on the AM dial that was marked at 640 and at 1240. Those were the markings of CONELRAD, America’s civil defense frequencies.

My thoughts go back 62 years ago this month, April 1961, when I entered the radio profession at a small local station in Ironton, Ohio – AM1230 WIRO. With that in mind, let’s take a trip back to the yesteryears of AM radio and remember how it was.

Ready or not, here we go!

WIRO was the beacon of entertainment and information with 250 red hot watts for the small town of Ironton on the Ohio River with a population of about 12,000. The 200-foot tower overlooked the city and the red light on the on the top seem to blink to the listeners.

My first assignment at WIRO was working weekends; signing off Saturday nights 6 p.m.-midnight and then back in 8 hours, signing on Sunday mornings at 8 a.m.

In those early days we were required to take the exam for a 3rd Class FCC license which required some study and understanding.

Later came the long drive to Charleston, West Virginia for testing. I was very fortunate however; I passed it the first time.

You never forget your training day. I would never forget it because it was very short. I had exactly 20 minutes of instruction that Saturday afternoon shortly before I began my shift.

My trainer, Scott Sims, who used the pseudonym “Johnny Dollar” on the air, asked me what my “air name would be?

After a few minutes of discussion, Johnny came up with an idea for my new air name: “MIKE TODD.” So, the “TODD” era began that Saturday in April, 1961 and would persevere for decades to come.

A few years later in 1963, I moved onto WCMI in Ashland, Kentucky with its all new Color Radio format where we broadcasted in the huge window of the Ventura Hotel.

In 1964 I returned to WIRO to co-host a morning show full-time with a radio legend, Hal Murphy. Three years later, I became Program Director of 5,000 watt AM-1420 WTCR and the creation of our new

“Nashville Sound.”

During those early years when AM radio became King, there was an “X-Factor” that prompted and perpetuated success.

It was the “DJ” and his/her personality that served as a magnet to maintain a regular audience, but

also to create new listeners as well. The DJ’s while performing in the air chair or standing, used a solid recipe for success. They utilized their vivid personality, great voice, and imagination all while communicating with their listeners.

Here’s a litany of my memories of early Local AM 1230 WIRO that DJ’s can and will relate to from their respective stations:

• Hosting the Saturday Night “Sandman Serenade” Show till midnight. Listeners sent letters for their request to be read on the air. The phone lines continually rang with requests.

• The Control room. This was our “on the air” world located at the console with a red hot mic, all complimented by the turntables of entertainment and personality.

• The Copy Book. Tons of Live commercials and those pesky “tags.”

• There is nothing like being on the air and the owner would come into the control room to vacuum the transmitter which is 8 feet from the console. I didn’t dare open the mic for 15 minutes until he was finished.

• The small razor blade for splicing the tape on your recording carts.

• Your worst nightmare is introducing a song and the turntable is on 33 1/3 not on 45.

• Your 2nd worst nightmare is when the Spotmaster 101 would be playing a recorded commercial begins flapping like a window blind.

• Don’t let the GM catch you with a soft drink on the console. Woe be you.

• What do you do when the transmitter goes off the air and there is no engineer and you are it.

• Remember to take those pesky transmitter readings.

• Keeping the 45 discs and LP’s clean for the turntable.

• The Production Room. This is where you created for your best work. One of my favorite places to be.

• Nothing like reading the local obituaries during the noon news and then insert the funeral home commercial.

• Reading the Stock Market report. I literally had no idea at all what I was reading.

Local small town radio also featured: The Live broadcasts of the City Council meetings, High School sports, Little League baseball, Church services and even the Coca-Cola Hi Fi Club Sock Hops in which I hosted, Red Blazer and all.

When I moved on to AM 1420 WTCR as Program Director in 1967, I found out quickly the entire operation would need to be different in many ways, but yet very strong with the local element.

My responsibility was to create a new and exciting country music sound of the late 60’s which would set the persona for decades to come. Our DJ’s were solid pro’s who knew our product, and certainly knew how to communicate and entertain.

However, as dynamic our sound was, the key was to keep a “local element” for the entire tri-state area and not just one singular city or town. This was secured with a large 40-foot remote broadcasting trailer that would locate frequently at commercial locations with tons of prizes while promoting our on air staff.

However, in regard to AM radio, I read recently that consideration was currently being given by the automobile manufacturers to eliminate the AM dial on the new cars.

I hope that is not true.

Today, here in 2023 it’s a new broadcasting planet in a totally different broadcasting universe. Broadcasting involves the Internet, websites, podcasts, corporate policies and limitations. Add voice tracking, limited commentary, and tremendous competition, it’s a tough world out there right now.

For me, it was a long journey totaling 61 years in the profession from those early days at WIRO 1961,

all the way to ESPN + in 2022.

My induction into the very prestigious West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2010 was certainly

humbling and is a huge honor I cherish each and every day.

Congratulations to those DJ’S out there who are still playing the hits and making it fun to listen.

You guys are what it’s all about…

We call it…..Entertainment.

Thanks for being ON THE AIR.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.